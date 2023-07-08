Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory
DETROIT (AP) — Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday. It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history. Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs. Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.
Analysis: The Wemby Show is underway, and opening night was a circus
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The final numbers for Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut: nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists. None of it mattered much. The Wemby Show is underway. The outcome on Friday night will be forgotten in the next couple days. But for the 17,500 people who bought tickets, most of them just to say they saw Wembanyama’s first time sweating in a Spurs game uniform, it was a night to remember.
Megan Rapinoe says she'll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
Carlos Alcaraz won't fret about sounding humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz played for the second straight day at Wimbledon and won again. So did unseeded American Chris Eubanks. Stefanos Tsitsipas played for the fifth day in a row on Saturday — and he also won again. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur all advanced to the fourth round of the women's bracket. The rain that messed up the schedule for much of Week 1 at the All England Club returned again, too, leaving several matches suspended. Among the players who will resume on Sunday is No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in encounter with Victor Wembanyama
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team. Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night. Wembanyama said a person, who he later found out was Spears, grabbed him from behind. Spears filed a police report, alleging battery. But police say surveillance video shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama.
Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve
LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft. Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs while playing centerfield for the Tigers. The hard-throwing Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the top selection for the second time in three years. Pittsburgh manager Ben Cherington says the group at the top goes deeper than Crews and Skenes. Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and high school prospects Max Clark and Walker Jenkins could be in the mix to go No. 1 overall if the Pirates look elsewhere.
Wilson and Stewart go with familiar choices in WNBA All-Star Game draft
NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart made the WNBA All-Star draft about picking their current and former teammates. Wilson took her Las Vegas Aces teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young with her first two picks in the draft Saturday. She drafted Kelsey Plum as her top reserve choice, keeping all four Aces players together for the game that will be played in Las Vegas next Saturday. Wilson’s team will be coached by the Aces’ Becky Hammon.
Stanton homers twice as Yankees rebound with 6-3 win over Cubs
NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Saturday. Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this year. After being held to two singles in Friday’s series opener, the Yankees improved to 14-16 since losing Aaron Judge to a torn ligament in his right big toe on June 3. Gerrit Cole allowed a two-run homer to former Yankee Mike Tauchman on his final batter and allowed three runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. He improved to 8-0 this season following a New York loss.
Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France in last attempt at outright record
Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish hit the ground Saturday with 64 kilometers left while riding at the back of the peloton at moderate speed. TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain. Cavendish went inside an ambulance to receive treatment before his retirement was announced. Cavendish equaled cycling great Eddy Merckx’s career record of 34 Tour stage wins in the 2021 edition but wasn't selected last year. This was his last chance after he announced in May during the Giro d’Italia race that he will retire at the end of this season.
Majors-leading Braves beat the Rays 2-1 in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and the red-hot Atlanta Braves began a weekend series between teams with the best records in the major leagues with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the Braves won for the 19th time in 21 games to improve baseball’s best mark to 59-28. The AL-best Rays are 57-34 but have lost a season-high six straight. That may not be the lone reason for concern, though, after starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow left the game in the sixth inning with what the club described as “cramping.”
