Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, according to attorneys
CHICAGO (AP) — Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened as attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program. Black football players appeared to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”
Women's World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win fans as well as matches at the Women's World Cup. New Zealand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night local time with a game against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney. New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a soccer match in the country’s history, some 50,000. That's a big crowd for a country known more for its love of rugby.
FIFA can't guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women's World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.
NFL teams are refusing to pay running backs. That reflects the pass-first direction of the league
NFL teams are refusing to give running backs lucrative long-term contracts, leaving the best players at the position feeling angry and underappreciated. It’s no surprise the league has reached this point considering recent trends. The days of three yards and a cloud of dust are long gone. The NFL has become a pass-first, quarterback-driven league built around explosive offenses. League rules have changed over the past two decades to enhance scoring. QBs have more protection. Wide receivers have more freedom to roam the field. Defensive players have to be concerned about getting penalized for illegal hits. They can’t go too low. They can’t hit the helmet. They can’t hold. They can’t tug jerseys.
British Open goes from brown grass to green. Silver is the color that matters.
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The ever-changing nature of links golf has come to Royal Liverpool for the British Open. A month ago the grass was brown during a heat wave. Now it's green because of rain. The most favorable conditions are dry and crusty and fast. Regardless of grass, the real test at Royal Liverpool are the bunkers. Scottie Scheffler considers them a one-shot penalty because they are small and deep. He gets nervous seeing his ball heading in that direction. The British Open starts Thursday with Rory McIlroy a favorite. For him and others, the color that matters is silver, as in the claret jug.
The British Open is not ruling out Saudi funding
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers won't rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf. He spoke of finding a balance in growing the game and boosting the purse at the British Open. Slumbers was asked if the R&A would be open to having the Public Investment Fund as a potential partner. He says the world is changing. He noted investments in golf and F1 and cricket. He says it's not feasible for the R&A to ignore societal changes and it would consider all options.
San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has announced that San Diego State will remain in the conference, at least for now. The Aztecs will get the $6.6 million that was withheld after they initially informed the conference of their intention to leave. San Diego State is responsible for paying the conference’s legal fees associated with the matter. Nevarez knows this could be a temporary arrangement. She acknowledged the Aztecs could still leave at some point should the Pac-12 or Big 12 come calling. They are committed for the next two years.
Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they find no trade partner, AP sources say
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation said the New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don’t find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick. Mims requested a trade last summer when he grew unhappy about his reduced role in the Jets’ offense. The 25-year-old Mims will now get a fresh start elsewhere, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team didn’t announce its intentions. The New York Post first reported the Jets’ plan to trade or release Mims, who was excused from joining the team.
Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai has quit a match after her opponent rubbed out a ball mark with her foot following a disputed line call at the Budapest Grand Prix. The second-seeded Zhang retired from the match while trailing 6-5 in the first set against Hungarian opponent Amarissa Toth at the clay-court tournament on Tuesday. The dispute related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to be in but was called out. Zhang argued the decision but it stood and the match continued briefly. Zhang then repeated her protests but Toth walked over to the ball mark and rubbed it out with her foot.
How does MLB take over a local broadcast? Even with months of planning, it's a mad scramble
Major League Baseball's takeover of San Diego Padres' broadcasts involved months of planning, a playbook MLB is following this week with Arizona Diamondbacks' telecasts. Arrangements that usually fill an entire offseason were compressed into 1 1/2 days. Four MLB executives were onsite to supervise changes, which had to be mapped out with the companies that arrange mobile equipment, technicians and signal distribution. Through the All-Star break, MLB says siewership is up 14% over the comparable period last year.
