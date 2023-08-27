Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh takes gold in emotional close to world championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won a gold medal to bring an emotional close to the track and field world championships. The very last person competing in the final event of the nine-day meet, Mahuchikh cleared 2.01 meters to win her first major outdoor title and set herself up as a favorite at the Olympics next year. Her evening came to a close moments after Femke Bol of the Netherlands, whose fall cost her team a medal in the mixed 4x400 relay on opening night, made up some 20 meters down the homestretch to win the women’s version of the race.
Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital after being carted off with injury vs. Jaguars
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars Saturday night. The Dolphins announced Sunday that Davis will travel to South Florida with team personnel. Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was called for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
NASCAR driver Ryan Preece gets medical clearance to return home after terrifying crash at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Preece is headed home from the hospital about 12 hours after his car rolled roughly a dozen times during a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing says Preece is traveling back to North Carolina after getting clearance from doctors at Halifax Health Medical Center. The team earlier said Preece was “awake, alert and mobile” and “had been communicating with family and friends.” The 32-year-old Preece was able to climb out of his mangled No. 41 Ford on Saturday night with help before emergency workers put him on a gurney and into an ambulance. He initially went to the track’s infield care center before being transported to Halifax Health for overnight observation.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player on the lips during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job. Luis Rubiales wrecked his career by offending millions worldwide with his conduct at the final in Sydney, Australia, when he also grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture. A day after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days, Spain awoke on Sunday to headlines like the one in El Pais saying “Spain no longer tolerates men like Rubiales.” An emergency meeting of the soccer federation's regional heads will discuss the crisis on Monday when women’s groups will rally in downtown Madrid in support of forward Jenni Hermoso.
After falling early in FIBA World Cup, France quickly turns focus toward Paris Olympics
Nicolas Batum has been part of France’s national team for about 15 years now. He was part of a gold-medal game loss to the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. He's been part of many tough losses with medals at stake. But to him, France's loss at the World Cup was far worse. France was a medal favorite in the eyes of many entering the tournament. It won’t even get out of the first round of this tournament. That's a massive embarrassment to a team that will consider itself a gold-medal favorite when it plays host to the Paris Olympics in 11 months.
Culture and shared history cast by the wayside as the Big 12 and other leagues realign
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 Conference sprung from the old Big Eight, a bunch of entirely public and largely agricultural schools. Now, the busy Power Five conference is adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and four more schools are poised to join next year, creating a footprint that will soon stretch from the sands of Florida to Arizona. The ties that bound so many of the schools are long gone, emblematic of the lost allegiances in college football in general. Shared history and cultural norms, along with geographic sensibilities, have been cast aside as leagues such as the Big 12 pursue every last dollar to fund not just their football and basketball teams but their entire athletic programs.
Mookie Betts caps Boston return with another homer as Dodgers beat Red Sox 7-4
BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts capped his return to Boston with a second straight three-hit game, hitting a two-run homer to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 victory over the team he led to the 2018 World Series title. Freddie Freeman also had three hits. James Outman homered to help the Dodgers improve to 21-4 in August. Gavin Stone earned his first career victory with six innings of relief before before giving up homers on back-to-back pitches to start the eighth. Betts was playing in Boston for the first time as a Red Sox opponent. He collected seven hits and a series of standing ovations over the three-game series.
Hartman's impressive debut has No. 13 Notre Dame thinking big after win over Navy
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman took his record-breaking show to Ireland. The 13th-ranked Fighting Irish couldn't be more excited after Saturday's rout of rival Navy in Dublin. Hartman went 19 of 23 with 251 yards and tied a school record for a debut by throwing four TD passes to lead Notre Dame to a 42-3 victory. Hartman is a grad transfer who set ACC records while at Wake Forest. But his presence can't be measured in mere numbers. Even former Notre Dame star Joe Montana said he enjoyed seeing the jolt of energy Hartman added to an offense that has been looking for a new dynamic quarterback.
Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen has won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix to equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record with a ninth straight win. Verstappen increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title. The Red Bull star clinched his third straight victory from pole position at the Zandvoort track, with veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso finishing second and picking up a bonus point for the fastest lap. Alpine driver Pierre Gasly crossed the line in fourth place behind Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. But the Frenchman moved up to third because Perez was given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc retired with floor damage.
Recent winners Chris Buescher and William Byron open NASCAR playoffs as unwitting favorites
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chris Buescher and William Byron have this in common: Neither wants to declare himself the favorite heading into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Both have a strong case, though. Buescher won three of the last five regular-season races, including the finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Byron, meanwhile, has a series-leading five victories and is tied for the points lead with Martin Truex Jr. as the postseason begins at Darlington Raceway next Sunday. Buescher and Byron both have diverse resumes and definitive momentum.
