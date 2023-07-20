Live updates | Grillo makes long putt at 18th to take share of lead at British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Emiliano Grillo has rolled in a birdie putt from 51 feet at No. 18 to take a share of the lead at the British Open on 5-under par. It’s now a three-way tie for first place between Grillo, Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood. The par-5 last hole at Royal Liverpool won’t be remembered so fondly by a slew of other players during the first round including Kho Taichi. The player from Hong Kong took four strokes in a greenside bunker on the 18th on the way to shooting a 10 for a 12-over 83. Rickie Fowler had an 8 there in his round of 72 after twice going out of bounds.
Hazing remains ingrained in team sports and experts say they see increase in sexualized attacks
From high school to the professional leagues, hazing is ingrained in teams sports in the United States. Studies have shown that almost half of all students say they experienced hazing in high school. At Northwestern, allegations of hazing in the football program led to the firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. The school is facing multiple lawsuits. Experts believe hazing happens more than people think and incidents seems to be getting more severe and more sexualized.
New Zealand opens Women's World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Hannah Wilkinson has scored to open the second half and New Zealand has upset Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland that shocked the host nation. A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway’s team hotel and opened fire, killing two people early Thursday. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout. There was increased security at Eden Park stadium where 42,137 — a record crowd for a soccer match in New Zealand — were on hand to cheer on the home team, co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic breaks his foot kicking a water cooler, makes emotional apology to team
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken bone in his left foot after kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout the night before. Kelenic was apologetic fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration in a way that led to an injury. Kelenic says he made a mistake and feels awful for letting his teammates down. There was no timeframe on when Kelenic may return but surgery is not expected. Kelenic is in his third season with the Mariners and showed significant improvement. He’s hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games.
Jets send wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Lions in a trade that includes 2025 draft picks
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Jets part ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer. The Jets also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 on Thursday. New York told Mims it would release him if the Jets couldn’t find a trade partner, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce its intentions. Mims was excused from joining the team when rookies and veterans reported for training camp Wednesday.
The next chapter of Lionel Messi's career begins Friday at 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut Friday at DRV PNK Stadium, ushering in the next chapter of his career. He announced June 7 that he would join Inter Miami after months of speculation. Almost immediately, the club had to rush renovations to the stadium to accommodate the added attention. Inter Miami has played its home matches at the 18,000-seat stadium. Bleachers were added last week to the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium, increasing capacity by about 3,000 seats.
Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: 'Records are meant to be broken'
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year. Ohtani started Wednesday Ohtani with 35 homers in 94 games, on pace to hit 60. Judge hit 62 last year, one more than Maris in 1961. Judge says: “Records are meant to be broken, It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens.” Ohtani set an Angels record with 15 home runs in June.
Stephen Curry touts his 'Underrated' mindset in new documentary on Davidson years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When he was younger, Stephen Curry always heard the scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of Davidson College. He decided to embrace that and make it his mantra: Underrated. On Friday, the story of Curry's developmental years before NBA stardom will be told in the release of his Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”
Kerr's Women's World Cup in doubt, but she still helps inspire Australia to win against Ireland
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia got off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Ireland 1-0 despite the absence of star striker Sam Kerr. Steph Catley swept home a 52nd-minute penalty to end Ireland’s resistance and spark an eruption of joy from fans inside Stadium Australia. There was no shortage of relief from the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd after the tournament co-hosts struggled early without the country’s all-time leading scorer. Kerr injured her calf muscle on the eve of Australia's opening game. The Matildas captain and face of the tournament will also miss the Australia's second Group B game against Nigeria because of a calf muscle injury.
Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the US women's soccer team
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — An estimated 20,000 Americans are coming to New Zealand for the Women's World Cup and many have arrived in the days before the U.S. women's team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. The fans of the U.S. women's team who are making the journey have a Facebook group with about 9,000 members. There may not be many more veteran American fans than Steff Colonna. She is attending her third Women’s World Cup. Colonna says “they represent our country and they represent a sport, and what they’re doing for women’s sports is awesome."
