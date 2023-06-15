Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler is the first player in U.S. Open history with a 62. He held that record for all of 15 minutes until Xander Schauffele joined him. It was an extraordinary morning for the so-called toughest test in golf. Fowler had 10 birdies and finished his round with a two-putt par from just inside 60 feet. Schauffele was two groups behind him and played bogey-free. They settled for their place in the record book. It comes on the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller becoming the first player with a 63 in the U.S. Open.
Live updates | Schauffele matches Fowler, ties US Open record 62
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Xander Schauffele has matched Rickie Fowler’s round of 62, tying the U.S. Open record not long after Fowler posted the lowest score in tournament history. Fowler holed out first and then Schauffele finished his round about 15 minutes later under overcast skies at the Los Angeles Country Club. Schauffele tied Fowler at 8-under with a birdie on the par-5 No. 17 and was putting for a birdie and the outright lead on the par-4 18th but left it short. The two Southern Californians matched the 62 Branden Grace carded in the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV's Saudi backers, AP source says
A person familiar with the matter says the Justice Department is looking into an agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf. It wants to determine whether last week's surprise deal violates federal antitrust statutes. The Justice Department already was looking into any antitrust issues involving the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Both golf leagues are involved in an antitrust case now in federal court. The agreement would end that litigation. The deal is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi's national wealth fund to pool commercial businesses in a new for-profit company.
MLB commissioner suspects many pitchers are using banned sticky stuff
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred thinks the use of banned sticky stuff is more widespread than the three pitchers ejected this season for illegal grip aids. Manfred says umpires are erring on the side of not ejecting when they are less than 100% certain of a violation. New York Mets pitchers Drew Smith and Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán have been ejected this year, triggering 10-game suspensions. Manfred says: “I think it is fair to say across the board the violation situations were in the unquestionable zone.”
MLB teams welcome LGBTQ+ fans with Pride Nights but not one has seen an active player come out
CHICAGO (AP) — All but one big league team will celebrate Pride Night this season, yet the sport remains hampered by ongoing issues around LGBTQ+ inclusivity. While Seattle slugger Julio Rodríguez was among a group of players who expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Dodgers were criticized for including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in the team’s upcoming Pride Night on Friday. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said his objection was based on the Sisters' portrayal of religious figures and had nothing to do with LGBTQ+ rights. Almost 80 years after Jackie Robinson broke the majors’ color barrier, the dueling expressions of LGBTQ+ support and pop-up opposition recalled the question of when the big leagues might welcome their first active openly gay player.
Robot umpires not likely to get MLB call-up for 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Robot umpires likely won’t be ready for a big league call-up next season. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Automatic Ball-Strike System being used at Triple-A is not likely to be used in the big leagues in 2024. Manfred says: “There’s some sentiment among the group that we made had a lot of changes here” and adds ”We ought to let the dust settle." MLB adopted a pitch clock this year along with restrictions on defensive shifts, pitcher disengagements such as pickoff attempts and larger bases.
Diversity study finds percentage of Black MLB players at another record low
An annual study reviewing diversity hiring for Major League Baseball reported a record low of Black players on opening day rosters for the second straight year. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters. That's down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. Both figures are the lowest recorded in the study since it began in 1991, when 18% of MLB players were Black. The report examined a range of positions throughout the league using data for the 2023 season.
Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs enjoy spoils of Super Bowl win during wild offseason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have certainly enjoyed the spoils of their latest Super Bowl triumph during a busy offseason. Patrick Mahomes went to the Kentucky Derby, flew to the Formula One race in Miami the next day, and was on the red carpet for the Met Gala. Travis Kelce took a moment from producing his successful podcast with his brother, Jason, to host “Saturday Night Live.” And the whole team recently went to the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden. The Chiefs wrapped up their mandatory offseason minicamp Thursday, and now they have about a month off before training camp ushers in their title defense.
Nuggets celebrate their 1st NBA title with parade through the streets of downtown Denver
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first NBA title with a parade through the streets of downtown Denver. Everyone was in a festive mood as swarms of fans cheered and hollered as the players went by. This has been a long time in the making. It took 47 seasons in the NBA for the franchise to finally make Denver the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Nuggets capped off an impressive postseason by beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. It’s the city’s second parade in two years. The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season.
MLB to start months-long approval process for Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball laid out a detailed process to approve the Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas, which appears set to become the second shift of a franchise in the last half-century. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like this outcome. A day after the Nevada Legislature approved public funding, Manfred said Oakland will file a relocation application and he will establish a relocation committee, which would define operating territory and broadcast territory. That group will make a recommendation that will go the sport’s executive council and then to full ownership.
