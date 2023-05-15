Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have reached an agreement with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip. Bally’s on Monday unveiled plans for a 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre site. The project is expected to cost about $1.5 billion. The A’s are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature, which could vote on a proposal this week.
MLB's new pitch clock may be leading to more blown saves
NEW YORK (AP) — The pitch clock has sped up baseball as hoped, and it might be leading to more exciting endings, too. A quarter of the way through Major League Baseball’s first season with the pitch timer, relief pitchers seem to be bearing the most stress from it, with save conversions dropping to 61.4% from 67.8% at a similar point last season. The save percentage is near the bottom range of the past decade, which averaged 65.1%, MLB said Monday. The high was 70% in 2015 and the low 61% in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Pitchers say the stress of the late innings has become more difficult to process with the pitch clock.
Let's do it again: Celtics to face Heat in Eastern Conference finals rematch
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season. Awaiting them is a rematch with the Miami Heat, who the Celtics bested last season in that round after Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning jumper late in Game 7. Boston is hoping to carry the momentum and lessons it learned in its Game 7 blowout win over Philadelphia into what the Celtics think will be another slugfest with Miami. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage set as 8-5 morning line favorite for Preakness
HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage has been installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite for the Preakness. He's the only horse in the field of eight set to take part in the second race of horse racing's Triple Crown two weeks after running in the Derby. It’s the first Preakness since 1969 with just one Derby horse. Mage will face seven fresh horses in an attempt to keep open the possibility of the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. He drew the No. 3 post. Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 as one of 18 horses in the race.
Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets aren't concerned about their horrendous history against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs as they begin their Western Conference finals against L.A. on Tuesday night. The Nuggets have lost all seven times they've faced the Lakers in the playoffs, including inside the NBA bubble in 2020. But coach Michael Malone said his team is focused on continuing its stellar play regardless of whether it's against their nemesis or not. Neither team has a home game in the playoffs but it's the Nuggets who own the homecourt advantage as the West's top-seeded team.
Minor league host families, once a pillar of pro baseball, phased out by new CBA
PHOENIX (AP) — After decades of supporting poor, young baseball players as they began their professional careers, minor league host families have officially been phased out. As part of their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball this spring, minor league players negotiated an end to the practice. Players are now guaranteed furnished housing, something they are celebrating as a more professional arrangement. Many players are also sorry to see host family programs end. So are the families. One former host family organizer told The Associated Press that “when you open your home, you’re opening your heart. I’m so sad it’s not continuing.”
IOC puts trust at risk by seeking ways to allow Russia to compete at Olympics, EU official tells AP
BRUSSELS (AP) — The country currently in charge of the European Union's presidency says a boycott of next year's Paris Olympics is not on the table. But Swedish sports minister Jakob Forssmed urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Games because of the war in Ukraine. Forssmed told The Associated Press the IOC should reconsider its position to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutral athletes in sporting events. Sweden holds the EU presidency until July. Being in office allows a member nation to help set the EU’s tone and the bloc’s agenda.
Wembanyama about to learn his NBA destination, with the draft lottery on Tuesday
Actor Michael Douglas is a huge basketball fan. And he's become a big fan of Victor Wembanyama. Douglas and every other basketball follower in the world is about to find out where Wembanyama's NBA journey will begin. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago. The team that wins the lottery gets the right to choose No. 1 overall in next month's draft. And they'll use that pick on Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3 French phenom.
Who is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA is about to get the answer to that question
The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes is about to have a winner. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago and 14 teams will hope that the ping-pong balls will bounce their way, giving them the No. 1 pick this year and the chance to draft Wembanyama. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick, They all have a 14% chance. That's about 7-1 odds.
Justin Thomas looking to find results as he defends PGA Championship title
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship last year when he least expected it. Now he's not sure what to expect. That seven-shot rally to win in a playoff at Southern Hills was his last victory. And he's had only four top-10 finishes since then. Thomas says he feels like he's turning the corner in time for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill. He says he started to see some better scoring when he last played two weeks ago at Quail Hollow. He played his first full practice round at Oak Hill on Monday. The title defense begins Thursday.
