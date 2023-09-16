Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on Harrison Mevis' 61-yard field goal with no time remaining
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining, sending Missouri to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over No. 15 Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals. The SEC-record-long kick Saturday came after a delay-of-game penalty had pushed the Tigers back five yards. Brady Cook finished with 356 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers, despite hobbling around on sprained knee. Luther Burden III had both of the scoring grabs, finishing with seven catches for 114 yards. Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats, who had plenty of chances to put the game away. They were done in by late penalties and their inability to convert on third down.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani out for the rest of the season because of oblique injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn't played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons and created speculation of a $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.
No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29
BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29. Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession. With the unexpectedly close victory over a team that had struggled against non-Power Five opponents, Florida State could fall in The Associated Press Top 25.
No. 10 Alabama starts Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner at QB at South Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida. The move to replace Jalen Milroe came a week after the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Milroe started the first two games, though he shared playing time with Buchner and Ty Simpson during a Week 1 rout of Middle Tennessee. Buchner started the first two games of 2022 for Notre Dame before a shoulder injury sidelined him the rest of the regular season. He returned to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more to help the Fighting Irish beat South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves practice with groin injury, questionable for Steelers on Monday night
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns top wide receiver Amari Cooper injured his groin late in Saturday’s practice and is questionable for Monday night’s game at Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much information on Cooper, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury during the offseason. Cooper was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. Cooper led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland. He spent four seasons with Dallas and four with the Raiders before coming to the Browns in a trade.
No. 7 Penn State defense gets five takeaways and pulls away from Illinois in 30-13 victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller, Abdul Carter, Daequan Dixon and Johnny Hardy had interceptions and No. 7 Penn State took advantage of five Illinois turnovers to beat the Illini 30-13. The Nittany Lions overcame a sub-par effort by Drew Allar, who completed just 16 of 33 passes for 208 yards, and the offense. The second-year quarterback connected on 78% of his passes in his first two games. Luke Altmyer was intercepted four times before he was benched, and running back Josh McCray lost a fumble for Illinois, which has lost two straight.
Career game for Nabers with 13 catches and 239 yards helps No. 14 LSU rout Mississippi State 41-14
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and No. 14 LSU beat Mississippi State 41-14. The Tigers (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 310-79 in the first half on the way to a 24-7 lead. Will Rogers had his worst game as a starting quarterback at Mississippi State (2-1) as the senior was 11 of 28 for 103 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the fewest completions and yardage Rogers has had as a starter.
Adam Wainwright's final season has been challenging, but now he's just a win away from 200
BALTIMORE (AP) — This season has been difficult for both Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. But now it’s a lot easier to envision a more pleasant ending. Wainwright took the mound at Camden Yards this week and beat Baltimore. He's now one victory away from 200. Whether he reaches that milestone or not, St. Louis fans will have chances to show their appreciation. The Cardinals are in the middle of a homestand against Philadelphia and Milwaukee. After going back on the road, they’ll return to St. Louis for the very last series of the season against Cincinnati.
Deion Sanders makes most of rival coach's comments about him always wearing sunglasses and a hat
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders didn't like Jay Norvell's comments about wearing sunglasses and a hat in media interviews. He's making the most of it to motivate the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes ahead of their game against Colorado State. Norvell said on his radio show that when he sat down with ESPN to talk about the game, he didn't wear shades or a hat like Sanders does because his mother taught him better. Sanders responded by handing out his signature shades to his players and to ESPN personalities who are in Boulder to cover the game.
Ten Hag denies Man United is in crisis after latest Premier League loss in troubled season
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Never before in the Premier League era has Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season. Erik ten Hag’s team wrote its name into the club’s history books for the wrong reasons after a 3-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday. It was no surprise then that the United manager was asked afterward if this losing run represented a crisis. He said “No.” But the result left United 13th in the standings with six points. Brighton moved up to fourth. Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool all staged comebacks to continue to lead the way in the Premier League.
