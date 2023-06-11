Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland Garros who missed the tournament because he is injured. Djokovic adds to the French Open titles he earned in 2016 and 2021. He is the only man with at least three titles from each major. He also won 10 trophies at the Australian Open, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.
Nuggets try to avoid letdown with 1 win to go for team's first title
DENVER (AP) — Everything from the history books to the way they’ve played through most of the postseason suggests the Denver Nuggets are on the verge of capturing their first NBA title in 47 years in the league. The goal now for Denver is to avoid a letdown against the Miami Heat in what will be the first title-clinching opportunity in franchise history. The Nuggets are trying to keep their minds on hoops, not that trophy, and the mission could be helped by the fact that Miami’s only win in this series came a week ago in Denver. Also, the Heat have won seven road games during the postseason.
Golden Knights try not to think of Stanley Cup returning to Vegas on verge of title
The Vegas Golden Knights left Florida on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup. The trophy will be in the building the next time they play. That's back at home in Game 5 of the final on Tuesday night against the Panthers. But the immediate task at hand for players and coaches is not to dwell on how close they are to the franchise’s first title. The Golden Knights have shown all playoffs and throughout this series that they are championship-worthy.
Status of Tkachuk is biggest question facing Panthers down 3-1 in Stanley Cup Final
The status of leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk is the biggest question facing the Florida Panthers down 3-1 to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk left for a stretch during the third period of Game 4 because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Paul Maurice said any of his injured players would be treated before and after flying to Las Vegas for Game 5. Florida would make history by becoming the first team in 81 years to erase a 3-1 deficit in the final.
McCutchen collects 2,000th hit, Pirates ride Keller to 2-1 victory over struggling Mets
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen collected his 2,000th career hit, Jack Suwinski hit his 12th home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the New York Mets 2-1. McCutchen became the 291st player and fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits when he turned on a slider from Carlos Carrasco (2-3) leading off the bottom of the first and laced it to left field. Mitch Keller allowed just two hits in seven innings for the Pirates, who went 6-3 during a season-long nine-game homestand. Jeff McNeil hit his third homer of the season for New York. The Mets have dropped eight of nine.
Phoenix Mercury make travel 'adjustments' following airport incident with Brittney Griner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says the WNBA team will adjust its travel plans following Saturday's incident in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Nygaard would not say what changes will be made, citing league policy and safety concerns about the team's future road trips. Brittney Griner's teammates say they were startled when a “social media figure” confronted Griner at the airport. Airport officials eventually escorted the team's players to a different room with more privacy. The league says it approved charter flights to all road games this season for the All-Star after she returned from detainment in Russia.
Analysis: Iga Swiatek doesn't want to say what she thinks she is capable of, but it's a lot
PARIS (AP) — A popular question posed to tennis players after they begin accumulating Grand Slam titles is some form of: What’s next? What are your aims now? What do want to accomplish? How many of these major championships can you collect? When it comes to Iga Swiatek, there's not much point in asking, although there were attempts Saturday night after she beat Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the French Open final. That victory made Swiatek the owner of four Slam trophies, including three at Roland Garros. Just making it to the last match of the tournament assured her of maintaining her grip on the No. 1 ranking, where she’s been since April 2022.
NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports celebrate finishing 24 Hours of Le Mans
LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR celebrated at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when its Garage 56 entry fielded by Hendrick Motorsports completed the iconic endurance race. The entry wasn't eligible to beat any other cars in the race in France, but the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro was such a stellar entry that it actually had a chance to beat the entire 21-car GTE AM class. Two late mechanical problems took it out of contention for that. The car driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller finished 39th overall. It was 10th in the GT class.
Kevin Love celebrates baby's birth, will play in Game 5 of NBA Finals
Kevin Love missed Miami’s team flight to Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He had the best possible excuse. Love and his wife, Kate Bock, became parents on Saturday. Love flew to Denver on his own, arriving in time for the team’s film session and media responsibilities on Sunday. Game 5 is Monday, with the Nuggets leading the Heat 3-1 in the series. Love plans to play.
Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK (AP) — Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, a day after the Belmont Stakes. Mashnee Girl suffered an injury in the first race on Sunday and fell near the quarter pole, forcing three other horses to alter course. According to the Equibase chart notes, the 5-year-old mare was euthanized. She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in a grass race on Saturday, one race after the Belmont Stakes was run. That horse had to be euthanized. Four horses have died at Belmont Park this year.
