Renard scores the clincher for France in 2-1 win over Brazil at the Women's World Cup
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Veterans Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard have revived France’s Women’s World Cup hopes with a goal each in a 2-1 win over Brazil to give Les Bleues the lead in Group F. Le Sommer scored her 90th international goal to extend her national record with an emphatic header in the 17th minute that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia little chance. Debinha equalized in the 58th, finishing off a quick passing movement into the area, controlling the ball with the outside of her leg then firing in a right-footed shot. Renard, who doubtful to start after picking an injury in the opening game against Jamaica, clinched the win in the 83rd with a powerful header.
Savannah DeMelo's ability to speak Portuguese may help US in critical Women's World Cup match
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo was a surprise addition to the U.S. roster for the Women's World Cup because she had never played for the national team. Now DeMelo has two starts at the tournament while fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle gets up to speed following a knee injury. The Americans play Portugal on Tuesday to wrap up the group stage and need a victory. DeMelo may be able to help with more than her play. She learned Portuguese from her dad, who is from the country and played soccer there. DeMelo has dual citizenship.
Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center.
Jimmy Graham is grateful to be back with the Saints and confident he can still play
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Jimmy Graham offers several reasons why he could be a playmaker again for the New Orleans Saints. Graham is 36 years old and was out of football last year. But the veteran tight end says he's still 6-foot-7 and is feeling “better than ever." Graham says he also returns to the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and “something to prove.” Graham says he was shocked and hurt by the Saints' decision to trade him in 2015 but has longed to return to a place he calls home. He says he told his agent last year that if he didn't retire as a Saint, he wasn't going to play football again. The Saints signed Graham on Tuesday.
Brittney Griner won't travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health. The 6-foot-9 center became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year. She is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. Griner’s impressive individual season hasn’t translated to success for the Mercury, who have a 6-17 record and fired Vanessa Nygaard earlier in the season.
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward leaves game after being hit in head by Alek Manoah pitch
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was hit in the head by a pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game in Toronto. Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch measured at 91 miles per hour. The punch appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet. Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels dugout for the trainer as Ward went down with blood running down his face. Andrew Velazquez ran for Ward, who drove in the first run of the game.
Unapologetic Hamlin says NASCAR's point system encourages in-race urgency and aggression
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is not offering any apologies for the move he made last weekend at Pocono that caused Kyle Larson to hit the wall and let Hamlin sail on to victory. Hamlin says NASCAR's point system encourages the aggression he showed. Larson agrees that the point system encourages aggression but says it makes the driver on the losing end of it even more angry. Larson will try for a sweep of the year's Richmond races on Sunday. He won there in April.
Boutier takes 4-shot lead into final round of Évian Championship
ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier has carded a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Évian Championship to increase her lead to four shots going into the final day. The 29-year-old Boutier aims to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament which became a major in 2013. Boutier’s closest challenger is Nasa Hataoka of Japan who posted a 68 on Saturday after rounds of 70 and 67. Minjee Lee of Australia and Brooke Henderson of Canada are joint-third, a shot behind Hataoka.
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points. It was Verstappen’s ninth straight win including the two sprint races he was won this season. He collected eight points for the victory and will look to extend his overall lead further in Sunday’s main race as he continues his march to a third straight world title. He finished the sprint a comfortable 6.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and 10.7 clear of Alpine's Pierre Gasly. Perez scored no points after retiring. Verstappen had earlier edged out Piastri by just .011 seconds to take the sprint pole.
Bike ride across Iowa puts vibrant small-town America into sharp focus
COLFAX, Iowa (AP) — It’s become easy to say that “small-town America” is slowly dying. That opportunities for young people have dried up, just like businesses and main streets, and that the only way of life involves life in a big city. But the reality is many small towns are flourishing, and that quickly becomes clear on RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across the state of Iowa. In places like Madrid, the population has grown from just over 2,500 to nearly 3,000 since the last census, and there are many towns like it. Those towns have leaned into their strengths to buck the trend toward population movement into urban areas.
