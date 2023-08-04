Oregon joins Big Ten and Washington cleared to follow, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink
Oregon is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Board trustees voted Friday to accept an invitation from the coast-to-coast conference. The Big Ten earlier in the day cleared the way for both Oregon and its Pacific Northwest rival Washington to join the league. The Ducks were first to make it official. The two schools are set to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten next year, and the third and fourth on the West Coast.
Saints' Kamara suspended for 3 games, apologizes for role in 2022 fight, thanks Goodell for meeting
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas. The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Kamara and Lammons each pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors that avoided trial and potential jail time. Kamara has been one of New Orleans' most productive players as a rusher and receiver since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension, AP source says
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team had not announced the deal being finalized. ESPN first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history.
Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women's World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time it is decidedly different. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and at the Olympics. The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.
Americans' escape in group stage preserved meaningful US betting action on the Women’s World Cup
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The shot that hit the post in the Americans’ scoreless draw with Portugal not only allowed the defending champions to advance out of the group stage, it also preserved any meaningful betting action in the U.S. on the Women’s World Cup. Jay Kornegay, vice president of race and sports operations at Westgate Las Vegas, says the betting handle would have dropped by 80% had the U.S. been eliminated. He says that also will be the situation should the Americans lose in the knockout stage. Kornegay says betting on the Women’s World Cup in general is down this year because of the time difference with the tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand.
Deshaun Watson moving forward heading into his first full season since his suspension
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — One year after the NFL vigorously tried to suspend Deshaun Watson a minimum of one season for alleged sexual misconduct before settling on 11 games, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is moving forward. He says he’s a changed person. Coaches and teammates have praised his leadership, work ethic and attitude. Media see a noticeable difference in his demeanor.
Chiefs hardly helping running backs wanting big deals with their budget backfield finds
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing no favors to Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and every other running back that wants to get paid. They won the Super Bowl last year with two running backs on rookie contracts and another that cost pennies on the dollar, and they’re rolling with the same inexpensive backfield in their title defense. They even have another undrafted rookie thrown in the mix. Chiefs coach Andy Reid remembers when running backs were paid handsomely, but that has changed when teams began to air it out. He thinks the values will rebound someday. It just doesn't look like that will be soon in Kansas City.
Pollard tries to be true to quiet personality in taking lead back role for Cowboys from Elliott
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Tony Pollard is taking over as the lead running back for the Dallas Cowboys after the offseason departure of Ezekiel Elliott in a cost-cutting move. The quieter Pollard is trying to be true to his personality as he takes over the leadership role from the more boisterous two-time rushing champion. Owner Jerry Jones refuses to shut down the idea of the still-unsigned Elliott returning. Pollard knows not to rule out anything. He is playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag after recovering from a broken lower left leg/ankle. Pollard was injured in the divisional playoff loss at San Francisco.
They're not the same old Jets with Aaron Rodgers on board
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated the fan base in New York. Long-suffering Jets fans are giddy about their team's chances to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the Baltimore Colts in January 1969. Fans who drove from New York and New Jersey to Ohio for the preseason opener and the Hall of Fame inductions of Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis didn’t get a chance to see Rodgers throw a pass in a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. That didn’t dampen their spirit. Rodgers has been re-energized in New York. His enthusiasm permeates the locker room and his presence helps the offense and defense.
The buzz around Simone Biles' return is papable. The gymnastics star seems intent on tuning it out
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL (AP) — Simone Biles looked sharp in her final preparations on the eve of her return to competitive gymnastics. Biles is competing in her first event since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago. Biles took two years off after winning a silver and bronze in Tokyo despite pulling out of several competitions while dealing with a mental block. Biles' coaches say there are no lingering effects from her bout with the so-called twisties and that she can do everything she did before her long layoff.
