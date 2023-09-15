Jets' Rodgers using doubters as motivation and indicates he'll play again after torn Achilles tendon
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’ll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he’ll play football again and perhaps even this season. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team last Monday night, a 22-16 overtime victory over Buffalo. The four-time NFL MVP had surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. He said in an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that everyone can doubt him but “watch what I do.” Rodgers says his rehab plan will ”shock some people.”
Vikings RB Mattison calls out racial slurs directed at him on social media after loss to Eagles
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison said he received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide in the aftermath of the team's recent loss. Mattison is Black. He revealed on an Instagram story post that he was taunted through direct messages and comments sections regarding his performance in defeat Thursday at Philadelphia. Mattison urged the 60-plus users to “really reflect” on their words and how that could truly affect a person. The Vikings and the NFL also issued statements of condemnation.
History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two losses in five days already puts the Minnesota Vikings in a big hole that’s been difficult for NFL teams to overcome. Since 1990, only 31 of the 270 clubs that began a season 0-2 advanced to the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals recovered from losing their first two last season to finish 12-4 and reached the AFC championship game. The Vikings have to buck the losing trend after another sloppy effort in a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. They had four costly fumbles, including Justin Jefferson losing the ball out of bounds in the end zone. That followed up a mistake-filled 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1.
Rubiales has been given a restraining order after denying wrongdoing in front of a Spanish judge
MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Court says the former president of the country's soccer federation has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup. Luis Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Australia. He appeared in front of a judge and denied wrongdoing. Rubiales has said Hermoso consented to the kiss. She has denied that repeatedly. State prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of sexual assault and an act of coercion.
The Vikings are focusing on fumble-proofing the rest of their season after slippery 0-2 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings started the season just six days ago. It’s literally slipping away. The Vikings have already taken two frustrating losses thanks to the costly fumbles that have accounted for six of their seven turnovers. They were beaten 34-28 by Philadelphia after losing fumbles by punt returner Brandon Powell, running back Alexander Mattison, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Coach Kevin O’Connell said his staff is working on new ways to practice ball security. The Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers next.
Mississippi player sues coach Lane Kiffin, school for lack of support during mental health crisis
A Mississippi football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence after he says he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, where the school is located. The school says Rollins remains on scholarship. Rollins is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims that he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss.
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played. Games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on Hawaii’s campus on Nov. 20-22 and the tournament will again feature a loaded field that includes potential top-10 teams Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. Syracuse, Chaminade and UCLA round out the field. This is the third time in four years the tournament has had to be played somewhere other than Maui.
MLB managers at different career stages strive to be honest with players when it comes to decisions
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Kotsay still remembers how thoughtfully manager Terry Francona went about sharing the news that Kotsay was being cut by the Boston Red Sox. Now a manager himself in Oakland, Kotsay tries to channel Francona’s grace and care. When it comes to tough conversations with players, most every baseball manager agrees that being truthful and straightforward is the best approach. And today's players demand more regular communication, such as when they're playing or might be given a day off to rest. That's because major leaguers count on routine and regular preparation over the course of a 162-game season.
Column: Flag football at the Olympics? Stop chuckling, it might happen
Flag football at the Olympics? Admit it: You chuckled a bit at the thought. Well, hold the laughter. This apparently is a serious thing, though it’s increasingly difficult to keep a straight face when it comes to anything involving the International Olympic Committee. We've already got 3-on-3 basketball in the Summer Games, and they'll be handing out gold medals next summer for breakdancing. Now, the IOC and Los Angeles organizers are trying to lock down which new sports make the cut for 2028. Nine are under consideration, but the one that stands out for American fans is flag football.
Martin Truex Jr. in staring down elimination from NASCAR playoffs after winning regular season title
Regular-season NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is in a slump going into Saturday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Two bad races to open the playoffs has left him on the brink of elimination. Also below the cutline are Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell. NASCAR moved the start of the race up by one hour because of expected bad weather. Four drivers will be cut from the 16-driver field after the race.
