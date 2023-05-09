Lakers rally past Warriors 104-101, take 3-1 series lead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lonnie Walker scored all of his 15 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to take a 3-1 series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who moved to the brink of an improbable trip to the Western Conference finals with their eighth consecutive home victory since March. Los Angeles overcame Stephen Curry’s third career postseason triple-double down the stretch largely because of Walker.
Inside NHL draft lottery Blackhawks won for Connor Bedard
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the chance to take Connor Bedard long before Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed it on national television. The final lottery ball giving the Blackhawks the opportunity to draft Bedard popped out of a machine 80 minutes earlier. The roughly 20 people in the room to witness the drawing were sequestered there without access to phones or other communication devices until Daly revealed the card with the Blackhawks logo. The entire process emceed by Commissioner Gary Bettman is filmed for posterity. Anaheim, San Jose, Arizona, Washington and St. Louis also had a chance down to the final lottery ball.
Tiger Woods' lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend's lawsuit
Attorneys for golf superstar Tiger Woods will soon be in court in an attempt to halt a lawsuit his ex-girlfriend filed against him. The attorneys are expected to argue in a Florida court Tuesday that Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement with the golfer requiring that any disagreement between the two must be decided by an arbitrator in private. Herman is arguing that the contract should be thrown out. She was working as the manager of his Florida restaurant when their romantic relationship began. She says she signed the agreement under duress because he threatened to fire her if she didn't, His lawyers deny that.
Bob Huggins apologizes for homophobic slur during radio show
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has apologized for using a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier fans while also denigrating Catholics. Huggins is a former longtime coach at Cincinnati, Xavier’s crosstown rival. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing a Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins referred to rubber penises thrown on the court at Xavier before he used a homophobic slur. Huggins later apologized and said he “used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for." West Virginia’s athletic department called Huggins’ comments “offensive” and said it's reviewing the matter.
Lionel Messi's next move fuels frenzy of speculation
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi’s next stop could mark his return to Barcelona. Or he could make a hugely profitable move to Saudi Arabia. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is the most unlikely of outcomes. Increasingly fevered speculation continues to build into where the World Cup winner from Argentina will play next season. Inter Miami in Major League Soccer is also chasing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. French media have reported that Messi has a verbal deal with an unnamed Saudi club. But one soccer transfer gossip specialist was quick to update his 14.6 million followers on Twitter that there will be no decision until after the season.
Iowa, Iowa St announce investigations into athlete gambling
The University of Iowa says 26 athletes across five sports are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules and more than 100 people have been linked to an investigation. Iowa State acknowledged about 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules. Last week, Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team. NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship.
Nuggets search for answers after dropping 2 straight to Suns
DENVER (AP) — The home team has won every game in the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets are looking to keep the trend going in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia also plays at Boston with that series tied at 2-all as well. It's not surprise that Phoenix standouts Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are turning in big performances. Same with the Nuggets in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, whose 53-point performance in a 129-124 loss Sunday was overshadowed by a sideline fracas with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. It’s the X-factors who are helping swing the series.
Heat take 3-1 lead, hold off Knicks 109-101 for Game 4 win
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and added 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat moved a win away from their third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years by topping the New York Knicks 109-101. Max Strus scored 16, Kyle Lowry added 15 and Caleb Martin scored 10 for the Heat. Miami, the No. 8 seed, leads the East semifinal series 3-1, with Game 5 — and the first potential clincher — awaiting in New York on Wednesday night. Jalen Brunson finished with 32 points and 11 assists for fifth-seeded New York, while RJ Barrett scored 24 and Julius Randle scored 20 for the Knicks before fouling out with about three minutes left.
Forte placed on KY veterinary list, clouding Preakness plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky racing officials have placed scratched Kentucky Derby favorite Forte on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list that may require the colt to pass a soundness test in Maryland in order to race in the Preakness. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the update on Monday, two days after its veterinarians scratched the early 3-1 Derby choice during a morning soundness check because of concerns about a bruised right foot. A KHRC release cited HISA Rule 2241a in placing Forte on the list and stated that the Todd Pletcher-trained colt must perform a “satisfactory workout” and have a negative blood sample to be removed.
Column: F1 drivers unhappy with Miami's pomp, circumstance
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Some Formula One drivers were unhappy with the long pre-race event before Sunday's race in suburban Miami. They said it was hot and somewhat distracting ahead of the 57-lap race. LL Cool J and an orechestra were on hand. The over-the-top event was very American. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer says that is what fans have come to expect and it will not go away in the two other U.S. races on the F1 calendar this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.