More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings
More movement could be coming to the Pac-12 Conference. Regents who oversee Arizona, Arizona State and the University of Washington have scheduled special meetings for Thursday night. Southern California and UCLA are already leaving for the Big Ten next year. Colorado decided last week it will leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 next year, too. That leaves the Pac-12 with nine schools and no media rights deal beyond the upcoming school year.
Scherzer settles in to win his debut for Rangers. Semien has go-ahead HR in 5-3 win over White Sox
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer settled in after an unfortunate first inning to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out nine over six innings in a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer threw 37 pitches. Mitch Garver led off the Rangers' fourth against Touki Toussaint with a 457-foot homer to tie the game. Marcus Semien went deep later in the inning to put Texas ahead to stay. The Rangers got Scherzer, who is now 10-4, from the New York Mets in a trade last weekend.
Days after his wedding, Jalen Brunson is on the court with USA Basketball.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson could be on his honeymoon right now. He’s playing for his country instead. Let this serve as incredible proof of how badly Brunson wanted to play for USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month: He and his now-wife moved their wedding to make it happen. Instead of getting married on Sept. 2, as was the plan, Brunson and Ali Marks got married this past Saturday. And on Wednesday, Brunson was going through his first practice with the World Cup team. The honeymoon will wait. There’s a gold medal to chase first.
Morocco advances and Germany exits in wild finale to the group stage at the Women's World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time champion Germany was eliminated in a wild finale to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, while low-ranked Morocco advanced to the knockout stage. Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand. A day earlier Jamaica eliminated another favorite in Brazil to advance to the round of 16. South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy. But Germany’s early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of shocks.
No evidence found that betting integrity manipulated by Iowa and Iowa St. athletes tied to gambling
One of the state agencies involved in the ongoing investigation of alleged sports wagering violations by Iowa and Iowa State athletes announced there is no evidence suggesting the integrity of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests. That's according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. A total of seven current or former athletes at the two schools were criminally charged this week. All seven are charged with tampering with records and all are suspected of placing bets on contests involving their own schools. Four are alleged to have wagered on games involving their own teams.
Michael Jordan's sale of majority ownership of Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall is finalized
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say the sale of the majority stake in the franchise from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall has been finalized. The Hornets introduced Plotkin and Schnall at a news conference Thursday. They said there will be a focus on player development but they hope to attract more free agents as the organization experiences more success. Jordan, who owned the team for the past 13 years, said in a news release it has been a “tremendous honor” to own the Hornets but didn’t give an explanation for why he sold the team. Jordan will remain on as a minority owner.
Adam Scott is off to the start he needed as Justin Thomas stalls at the Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Adam Scott is off to the start he needs to try to salvage his season. Scott opened with a 65 in the Wyndham Championship. That gives him a one-shot lead among the early starters. He managed the rain at Sedgefield Country Club just fine. Scott is No. 81 in the FedEx Cup. The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the PGA Tour's postseason, and only the top 70 get to play. Justin Thomas is at No. 78 in the standings and shot 70. His first task is to make sure he gets to the weekend.
Georgia begins practice and quest for a historic three-peat after a tumultuous offseason
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs say they've moved on from their second straight national title. That’s just the sort of attitude coach Kirby Smart wants to hear from his players. He knows it might very well carry the Bulldogs to an accomplishment that no other school has done before, at least not in the poll era of college football. After a tumultuous, tragic offseason, the Bulldogs opened preseason practice on the doorstep of history, having become just the 12th school to win back-to-back titles since the 1936 founding of The Associated Press poll. No school has pulled off a three-peat.
Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from 'the twisties.' Not every gymnast does
Simone Biles' return to competitive gymnastics has renewed the conversation around “the twisties” that forced her to take herself out of multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics. It happens when a gymnast suddenly loses their air awareness while trying to complete twisting elements in their routines. Biles says “the twisties” are behind her going into an event this weekend. Not every gymnast makes it back. Gage Dyer was attempting to make the U.S.'s 2021 world championship team when “the twisties” appeared out of nowhere. Within six months, Dyer, a two-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma, had retired.
Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points
Diana Taurasi is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career as she closes in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. She's nearly 2,500 points ahead of Tina Thompson, the four-time champion with the Houston Rockets who is in second place on the all-time list. DeWanna Bonner is second among active players, and Taurasi has more than 3,300 points than the Connecticut forward. Taurasi is signed through next season so could approach 11,000 career points before she walks away. She has averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.