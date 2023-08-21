Women's World Cup teams head home to different futures
SYDNEY (AP) — Many teams headed home from the Women’s World Cup with uncertain futures. The struggle for funding, support and recognition will continue for countries like Nigeria and Jamaica. For others the tournament was a stepping stone. Germany, Brazil, Canada and the United States begin the post-tournament soul-searching about what went wrong. The next major tournament for women’s soccer is next year’s Olympics in France. FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said before the final that “there will be millions and millions of women and girls around the world who will sign up to play football for the first time ever after this World Cup.”
Women's World Cup champion Spain poised for long run among soccer elite with talented young team
SYDNEY (AP) — Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.
Angry reaction as Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth without consent
MADRID (AP) — The man who leads the Spanish soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players moments after Spain won the Women's World Cup. Criticism from the Spanish government and the soccer world rained down on Luis Rubiales for his conduct while reveling in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final in Australia. Rubiales grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture while standing close to 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofía. He then kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field. Players’ union FIFPRO says the kiss was “deeply lamentable.”
Hovland sets Olympia Fields record with 61 to win BMW Championship
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Viktor Hovland had the best round of his career at a good time. He set the course record at Olympia Fields with a 61. That included making seven birdies on the back nine Sunday to rally past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler still goes to the Tour Championship as the No. 1 seed. Jordan Spieth also is going to East Lake, but just barely. He finished bogey-bogey and needed a late blunder by Denny McCarthy and Sahith Theegala to stay just inside the top 30. Xander Schauffele earned the sixth and final Ryder Cup spot, knocking out Brooks Koepka.
Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women's title
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.
Patriots' Isaiah Bolden evaluated, released from hospital after being carted off late vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night. The game was suspended after the injury. The Patriots said in a statement that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans have canceled their scheduled joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.
Schauffele earns final spot and bumps Koepka from an automatic Ryder Cup berth
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Xander Schauffele has nailed down the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. And that leaves Brooks Koepka on the outside. Not by much. Schauffele tied for eighth in the BMW Championship and finished 29 points ahead of Koepka. The BMW Championship was the final qualifying event. Zach Johnson now has six captain's picks that he will announce after the Tour Championship. Any other player with Koepka's credentials would be a lock. But he's part of Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Koepka had 9,421 points in 10 starts. Schauffele had 9,450 points in 26 qualifying tournaments.
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death. He had been ill and died while Carmona’s mother and other relatives traveled to Australia to watch her play in the final. The federation did not give more detail on the cause of death. The family decided to wait until after the title celebrations to give Carmona the news. Spain beat England 1-0 to win its first Women's World Cup title. Carmona said Monday she plans to attend the victory ceremony with her teammates in Madrid.
Nationals and Phillies are kids for a day, mingling among Little Leaguers
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals acted like kids again at the Major League Baseball Little League Classic. After playing Saturday at Nationals Park, the Nationals and Phillies took a 30-minute flight and were greeted in the morning at the airport by smiling Little Leaguers. Both teams rode the bus with Little Leaguers to watch the series. Washington and Philadelphia later made a short ride to Historic Bowman Field, which opened in 1926, for Sunday’s finale of a three-game series.
With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it. That might sound extreme, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel. Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year, before tripling in size. Before the maps are redrawn and the stakes are remade, there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what’s being gained.
