North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.