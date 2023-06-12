Nuggets try to avoid letdown with 1 win to go for team's first title
DENVER (AP) — Everything from the history books to the way they’ve played through most of the postseason suggests the Denver Nuggets are on the verge of capturing their first NBA title in 47 years in the league. The goal now for Denver is to avoid a letdown against the Miami Heat in what will be the first title-clinching opportunity in franchise history. The Nuggets are trying to keep their minds on hoops, not that trophy, and the mission could be helped by the fact that Miami’s only win in this series came a week ago in Denver. Also, the Heat have won seven road games during the postseason.
Vegas Golden Knights buck trend of small D-men during Stanley Cup Final run
The Vegas Golden Knights are one win from the Stanley Cup with a big defensive corps that bucks the trend of smaller blue lines. Vegas' six defensemen that have have played in the final range from 6-foot-1 to 6-6. That's a significantly bigger defense than the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in final. Part of the advantage is having the size and toughness to handle big hits and pressure all playoffs.
Analysis: Novak Djokovic has 23 Slams, so is he the ‘GOAT’? He leaves that debate to others
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam titles put him atop the list for the most in history by a man. He broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal and is now three ahead of the retired Roger Federer. Djokovic got his 23rd by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic was then asked how it feels to be the greatest male tennis player in history. He did not give a direct answer. But the numbers sure back his case. Most Grand Slam titles. Most weeks at No. 1. The only man to win every Masters 1000 event twice. And so on. He now heads to Wimbledon halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam.
Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open, first Canadian champion since 1954
TORONTO (AP) — Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open. Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career. Fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him. Hadwin was tackled on the green by a security guard. The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.
Golden Knights try not to think of Stanley Cup returning to Vegas on verge of title
The Vegas Golden Knights left Florida on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup. The trophy will be in the building the next time they play. That's back at home in Game 5 of the final on Tuesday night against the Panthers. But the immediate task at hand for players and coaches is not to dwell on how close they are to the franchise’s first title. The Golden Knights have shown all playoffs and throughout this series that they are championship-worthy.
Status of Tkachuk is biggest question facing Panthers down 3-1 in Stanley Cup Final
The status of leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk is the biggest question facing the Florida Panthers down 3-1 to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk left for a stretch during the third period of Game 4 because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Paul Maurice said any of his injured players would be treated before and after flying to Las Vegas for Game 5. Florida would make history by becoming the first team in 81 years to erase a 3-1 deficit in the final.
Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was also successful in soccer at AC Milan and Monza
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian soccer for decades just like he commanded the show in Italian politics. AC Milan enjoyed years of dominance during his 30-year ownership. The team won 29 trophies before he sold the club in 2017. Berlusconi then empowered Monza up to Serie A for the first time in its history after reuniting with Adriano Galliani. Berlusconi was always a very hands-on owner and never shy about dictating player lineups to his coaches. Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.
Phoenix Mercury make travel 'adjustments' following airport incident with Brittney Griner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says the WNBA team will adjust its travel plans following Saturday's incident in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Nygaard would not say what changes will be made, citing league policy and safety concerns about the team's future road trips. Brittney Griner's teammates say they were startled when a “social media figure” confronted Griner at the airport. Airport officials eventually escorted the team's players to a different room with more privacy. The league says it approved charter flights to all road games this season for the All-Star after she returned from detainment in Russia.
Sue Bird commands floor once more as her No. 10 retired by the Seattle Storm
SEATTLE (AP) — For more than two hours, Sue Bird was back commanding the middle of the court. At times funny, at times emotional, Bird’s 21-year career received a ceremony that matched the longevity of her basketball exploits when the Seattle Storm retired the No. 10 she wore during her WNBA career. The event pushed nearly three hours in total length with Bird’s speech taking up more than half that amount. But it was the comprehensive closure that never materialized after Bird’s career ended in the 2022 WNBA playoffs. It was a chance for Bird to share her thanks to former coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans who watched her win four WNBA titles and five Olympic gold medals.
Martin Truex Jr. surges to 4th career Sonoma Raceway victory
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has won at Sonoma Raceway for the fourth time. He passed Chase Elliott for the lead after a late restart and held off Kyle Busch for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. Truex confidently drove his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to another victory on the hilly road course at the base of Northern California wine country, where he also won in 2013, 2018 and 2019. Only Jeff Gordon with five has more victories at Sonoma than Truex, who earned the 33rd win of his Cup career and his second in the last six races.
