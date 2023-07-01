VanVleet to Houston; many big names stay put as NBA free agency opens
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors for Houston. But Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas. Same goes for Jerami Grant in Portland and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn. Kyle Kuzma basically doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State’s championship core stays together. Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night. VanVleet got $130 million from the Rockets for three years. Irving got $126 million over the next three years. Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards and Green got a new contract that’ll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.
Kyrie Irving agrees to stay with Mavs, Doncic on a $126 million, 3-year deal, AP source says
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving wants to run it back with Luka Doncic. A person with knowledge of the deal says the enigmatic guard and the Dallas Mavericks have agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract. The deal comes within the first hour of NBA free agency. The Mavericks paired All-Star starters for the first time in franchise history by adding Irving in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. But the club stumbled down the stretch to miss the playoffs for the first time since Doncic was a rookie in 2018-19. Dallas also is bringing back shooting guard Seth Curry for a third stint with the club.
The NFL is addressing gambling suspensions with training and conversations with the players' union
The NFL has announced the suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy. It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the game. Experts say it’s part of a new reality for the NFL and other leagues with more violations likely on the horizon. But they don’t think it’s anywhere near reaching a critical mass that could cause fans to question the product on the field.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin's vision for his Chasing M's Foundation coming to fruition in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six months after a near-death experience on the football field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is bringing his Chasing M's Foundation to life in Pittsburgh. The foundation Hamlin started as a college player has exploded in popularity since he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January against Cincinnati. Hamlin says he's using his heightened platform to expand the reach of Chasing M's. He is holding several events in the Pittsburgh area in early July, including offering free CPR training for hundreds and co-hosting an all-star high school football game. Hamlin says this is just the tip of the iceberg of what he hopes Chasing M's can do in the future.
Ohtani hits the longest home run of his MLB career (493 feet) to reach 30 this season
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has hit a 493-foot home run — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar drove a slider from Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year. Ohtani became the first player since Baltimore’s Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 30 homers by the end of June. Davis had 31. Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa each did it twice. The others are Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Albert Pujols.
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network. ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Friday’s announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.
Vegas Golden Knights re-sign goalie Adin Hill to a 2-year deal on the eve of free agency
The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill to a two-year deal worth almost $10 million. Hill backstopped the Golden Knights to their first championship in franchise history after stepping in as an injury replacement in the second round of the playoffs. He won 11 of his 14 starts and had the best save percentage in the postseason. Elsewhere around the NHL, the Nashville Predators bought out the final three years of Matt Duchene's contract and the Chicago Blackhawks signed Corey Perry after acquiring his rights from Tampa Bay.
Rays score 15 unanswered runs to rally for 15-4 win over sinking Mariners
SEATTLE (AP) — Luke Raley doubled and later scored on Isaac Parades’ infield grounder at the start of an eight-run eighth inning for Tampa Bay, and the Rays rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 15-4. Tampa Bay sent 13 batters to the plate in the eighth and sent a smattering of Mariners fans who didn’t want to wait out the postgame fireworks to the exits. Those that remained cascaded boos on the home team as the Rays kept hitting and scoring. Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe homered earlier in the game for Tampa Bay and Jose Siri homered in the ninth inning with infielder Mike Ford on the mound. The Mariners lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped four games under .500.
Bittersweet reunion: Fletcher brothers face each other for 1st time in majors after father's death
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David and Dominic Fletcher got to play against each other for the first time in a major league game. Fittingly, it came at a stadium where they had watched plenty of games while growing up. Unfortunately, the Fletcher brothers' biggest fan was not in attendance Friday night when David’s Los Angeles Angels hosted Dominic’s Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Their father, Tim, died suddenly earlier this month. He was 60.
Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under
DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory. Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131. Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds. The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th.
