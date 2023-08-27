Aaron Rodgers throws first TD pass with the Jets in his second series vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers capped his second series with the New York Jets by tossing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter of his preseason debut against the Giants. Rodgers completed three of his five passes for 23 yards on his first drive. Rodgers completed a 10-yard quick toss to Mecole Hardman and then threw a perfectly placed pass to Wilson in the left corner of the end zone with 8:23 left in the opening quarter. That was it for Rodgers, who went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and the TD in his two series before being replaced by Zach Wilson on the Jets’ third offensive series.
Daewood Davis of Dolphins carted off field after collision; preseason game vs. Jaguars halted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in an immobilized position after a collision in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins say Davis was taken to a hospital for evaluation, adding that he was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Players from both teams came onto the field as Davis laid face-down on the turf for several minutes. After he was carted off, coaches agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.
Viktor Hovland shoots 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship to close in on FedEx Cup title
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland is one round away from the FedEx Cup title and its $18 million prize. Hovland shot a 66 to build a six-shot lead over Xander Schauffele in the Tour Championship. Hovland is coming off a 61 in the final round last week at Olympia Fields to win the BMW Championship. Schauffele had a 68. He will have to repeat Rory McIlroy's feat from a year ago of rallying from six shots behind. Collin Morikawa had a 73 to fall seven behind. Scottie Scheffler didn't make birdie until the 18th hole for a 73. He was nine back.
Buescher wins at Daytona, eliminating Elliott and helping Wallace land final NASCAR playoff berth
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chris Buescher won the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from the playoffs and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason. Buescher and teammate Brad Keselowski finished 1-2 for RFK Racing, with Buescher winning for the third time in the last five races. Because Buescher already had won, Wallace got the 16th and final playoff spot on points. Ryan Preece flipped about a dozen times after sliding into the infield grass with six laps to go and came to a halt in his mangled No. 41 Ford. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to get out with help.
Heisman winner Caleb Williams throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 6 USC past San Jose State 56-28
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California opened the season with a 56-28 victory over San Jose State. Caleb Williams passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns in his return from his Heisman Trophy season, and freshman Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns. Dorian Singer, Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes and Austin Jones rushed for two more scores as USC opened its second season under Lincoln Riley with another impressive offensive performance that easily covered the Trojans’ persistent defensive flaws.
Dominican Republic rallies past Italy; Canada wins in World Cup romp
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic stayed perfect at the Basketball World Cup, and a trip to the second round is in their sights. Towns and Andres Feliz each scored 24 points, and the Dominican Republic connected on 16 3-pointers in an 87-82 win over Italy in a Group A game at Manila on Sunday. Other winners on Day 3 included Canada, Montenegro and Germany.
Noah Lyles begins his Olympic-sized run at stardom
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The American men who had won the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay at world championships before this year are known to track fans: Tyson Gay and Maurice Greene. But some of the American men who have gone 3 for 3 in those races at the Olympics are known far beyond the shadow of any track stadium – think, Jesse Owens and Carl Lewis. The gap between “track star” and “global icon” is one Noah Lyles is hoping he can bridge between now and the Paris Olympics. Lyles capped off his historic world championships by anchoring the men’s 4x100 relay team to victory to capture his third gold medal in the sprints. It's an accomplishment last completed at worlds by the sport's last superstar, Usain Bolt, eight years ago.
Victor Kiplangat of Uganda pulls away late to win men's marathon on last day at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Victor Kiplangat of Uganda executed his game plan to near perfection, pulling away late in the race to win the men’s marathon on the last day of world championships. Kiplangat finished in a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds to edge Maru Teferi of Israel by 19 seconds. Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia took home bronze on a hot day where the temperature at the end soared to 28 degrees Celsius. The heat and humidity led to 24 runners not finishing the race.
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dazzling goal in the 89th minute of his Major League Soccer debut, helping Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 and end an 11-match league winless streak. Forty-eight years after Pelé joined the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos in an effort to jumpstart soccer in the United States, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner entered in the 60th minute to huge cheers. Messi scored with the help of a pair of former Barcelona teammates.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup win kiss
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final. That included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory over England. FIFA says Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for at least 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday. Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting despite pressure from the Spanish government, women players and soccer clubs. Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual and that she felt intimidated.
