Wimbledon is finally dry as organizers try to catch up following 3 days of rain
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The courts are finally dry at Wimbledon and the sun is even shining through the clouds at times. That gives organizers hope of fitting in a full day of tennis for the first time at this year’s tournament. The first three days of action at the All England Club have been affected by rain. Only eight matches were completed on Tuesday. There were a handful of first-round matches being played on Day 4 because of the all the disruption. The first Thursday of the tournament normally would wrap up the second round. Sofia Kenin and Stan Wawrinka were among the early winners.
Is MLB's pitch clock leading to better defense? Some players and coaches think so
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Major League Baseball's pitch clock has made games go faster, but players and coaches believe it also is leading to better fielding. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said the lengthy delays between pitches in previous seasons could make it tough for fielders to maintain their focus. Those fielders don't have those long delays between pitches anymore. It's difficult to measure statistically how the pitch clock might be impacting defense. The limits placed on infield shifts this season make it tough to compare league-wide advanced defensive metrics from 2022 to 2023. But players believe there's been a real difference.
7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament
LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured after a car crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in Wimbledon in southwest London. The crash happened around a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament. Police were called to The Study Preparatory School, a private all-girls school, at 9:54 a.m. Thursday along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances. The Metropolitan Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and the incident was not being treated as a possible extremist attack.
Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch. Manager Phil Nevin said the surgery went well and that Trout felt great. Meanwhile, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani says he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star game next week and it remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.
Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson
NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium and taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Positioned next to New York's dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play. After the game, YES said Stendel was conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital. Play was delayed about 17 minutes as Stendel received medical attention in the camera well. Yankees and Orioles players, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause.
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
There’s no hiding the emotions of heptathlete Anna Hall. The reigning world bronze medalist is an open book on the track. She grimaces if she doesn’t like a particular jump, throw or run and bounces around when she does. The fun-loving, candy-chomping 22-year-old from Colorado who labels herself a “big goofball” is emerging as the next big name in track and field. She might even be the one to break Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s nearly 35-year-old world heptathlon record. The first step begins this week when Hall tries to earn her spot for worlds at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball's Home Run Derby in Seattle
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle. Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions. Robert will go against Rutschman in the first round, with Alonso facing Rodriguez. Betts meets Guerrero, and García goes against Arozarena. The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.
Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Open history
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pebble Beach is holding another U.S. Open. And this time the best female golfers get their chance to add to all the lore. The U.S. Women's Open comes to the most famous U.S. Open course for the first time. Television coverage will be in prime time on the East Coast. Karrie Webb believes even casual viewers will be watching because so many fans know Pebble Beach. Some of the memories from past U.S. Opens include Jack Nicklaus hitting the 17th pin with a 1-iron and Tiger Woods winning by 15 shots. Now it's the women's turn.
Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. Major League Baseball says the 31-year-old Dominican right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. He loses $309,677 in pay. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”
Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason. But Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp. Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure and “it went great.” Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season, during which he missed 11 games for what the team called left knee soreness. It’s unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.