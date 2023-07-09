Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches 4th round at Wimbledon in her debut at the All England Club
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned the final spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon in her first appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis and she isn’t disappointing so far at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women's fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year’s French Open in her first major tournament. Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on No. 3 Court. Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic were scheduled to play on Centre Court later in the day.
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia's coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s basketball coach following a drunken-driving arrest and wants his job back. That's according to a letter from his attorney to the university. Huggins' attorney David A. Campbell wrote to the school that Huggins “never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU.” The letter threatens a lawsuit if Huggins isn't reinstated. Campbell says Huggins' wife, and not the coach, sent a resignation notice to the school. WVU disputes those claims, saying Huggins clearly communicated his resignation and retirement in writing and told players and members of the basketball staff about his decision.
Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. De La Cruz broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single off Elvis Peguero, then made the reliever's life miserable in a span of two pitches. He stole second on a 1-1 pitch from Peguero. On the next pitch, De La Cruz swiped third without a throw. The rattled reliever caught the ball from his catcher and turned his back as he walked slowly toward the rubber. De La Cruz walked down the third base line, broke into a sprint and easily beat Peguero’s rushed throw to the plate.
Matt Manning, 2 Tigers relievers combine to no-hit Blue Jays, 2nd no-no in majors this season
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning combined with relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange on a no-hitter as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0. Manning pitched 6 2/3 innings, Foley got four straight outs and Lange finished it in the ninth. Manning said he didn't even realize he hadn't allowed a hit when he was pulled from the game. It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first combined one. The no-hitter was the second in the majors this season after Domingo Germán’s perfect game for the New York Yankees at Oakland last month. The Houston Astros had two combined no-nos last year, one in the regular season and one in the World Series.
Strikeout numbers are still stubbornly high in MLB despite rules changes
PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball has made the games faster, the bases bigger and defense a little bit harder. Now, if it could only do something about those stubborn strikeouts. There’s little doubt that MLB’s expansive new rules package this season has been a success, particularly when it comes to speeding up the action. But the sport is also hunting for a little more offense these days and the league-wide output of 2023 looks similar to 2022 in several areas. One of the biggest reasons is that strikeouts are still near an all-time high, with each team averaging about 8.6 per game.
Nasa Hataoka turns in a prime-time performance to lead US Women's Open at Pebble
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women's Open went to prime time and so did Nasa Hataoka. The 24-year-old from Japan shot a 66 in the wind at Pebble Beach to take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz. Not only was that the best score of the championship, Hataoka was nearly nine shots better than the field average. She went from six shots behind to one shot ahead in pursuit of his first major. Corpuz caught a bad lie on her last hole for a bogey and a 71. She will try to join Michelle Wie West as Hawaii's only two major champions.
Megan Rapinoe says she'll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues. The 38-year-old Rapinoe announced Saturday her fourth World Cup will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
Volkanovski beats Rodriguez with 3rd-round TKO for featherweight title in UFC 290
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski re-asserted himself as the featherweight champion with a technical knockout over Yair Rodriguez at 4:19 of the third round Saturday night in UFC 290. Rodriguez was the interim champion after Volkanovski temporarily moved up to lightweight, but the Australian left little doubt who the better fighter in running his record to 26-2 in what was scheduled as a five-round bout. Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, is 16-4.
Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic play for spots in quarterfinals
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Iga Swiatek has never reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She can get there on Sunday. The top-ranked Swiatek will face 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic on Centre Court. On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic takes his Wimbledon winning streak — 31 matches and counting — into the fourth round. The seven-time champion faces 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who is 0-5 against Djokovic. They play on Centre Court, where Djokovic hasn’t lost since July 7, 2013, in the final to Andy Murray.
Cardinals reliever Gallegos gets wiped down by umpire after using rosin bag on his left arm
CHICAGO (AP) — Giovanny Gallegos pitched the eighth inning in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-0 victory at the Chicago White Sox. It was a bit of an adventure. It all started when plate umpire Lance Barrett saw Gallegos hit his left arm with the rosin bag after he warmed up. Barrett told Gallegos that was illegal and the umpire used a towel to clean off Gallegos' arm. When the 31-year-old Gallegos did the same thing with two out in the inning, Barrett got a towel and wiped down the reliever’s arm again. It’s just something about Gallegos and Chicago’s South Side. Gallegos was ordered by then-umpire Joe West to switch caps during the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory at the White Sox on May 26, 2021.
