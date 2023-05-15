Let's do it again: Celtics to face Heat in Eastern Conference finals rematch
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics got a historic 51-point performance from Jayson Tatum to blow past the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup to land back in the conference finals for the second straight season. Awaiting them is a rematch with the Miami Heat, who the Celtics bested last season in that round after Jimmy Butler missed a potential game-winning jumper late in Game 7. Boston is hoping to carry the momentum and lessons it learned in its Game 7 blowout win over Philadelphia into what the Celtics think will be another slugfest with Miami. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.
20 and up: LeBron James defies time, propels Lakers to conference finals
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James plays almost exclusively alongside teammates who grew up watching him dominate their game after two full decades in the NBA. Signs of time’s passage are all around the 38-year-old James, yet the new top scorer in NBA history is defying all conventional wisdom about growing older in his mercilessly athletic sport. When he’s fully healthy, the third-oldest active player in the league still sprints, dunks, throws no-look passes and competes with the intensity that has kept him at the top for 20 punishing NBA seasons. He has also driven the Los Angeles Lakers to the Western Conference finals in a late-season surge that has James' fingerprints all over it, according to coach Darvin Ham.
Jonathan Marchessault scores 3 to lead Golden Knights past Oilers 5-2 to advance to West final
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals for his second career postseason hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Western Conference final. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists. Adin Hill finished with 39 saves. Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele scored early in the first period for Edmonton, which led 2-1 less than three minutes into the game. Stuart Skinner gave up four goals on 17 shots through two periods, and Jack Campbell stopped all four shots he faced in the third. Vegas will next face the winner of the series between Dallas and Seattle, which heads to a Game 7 on Monday night.
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
NBA Playoffs: It's the bubble final four, again, with Lakers-Nuggets, Celtics-Heat
They were the last four teams standing in the NBA's restart bubble after the pandemic struck in 2020. They're the last four teams standing now. It's the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference title, and the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics for the Eastern Conference title. The West series starts Tuesday. The East series starts Wednesday. There hasn't been a Lakers-Nuggets or Heat-Celtics game since January.
IOC puts trust at risk by seeking ways to allow Russia to compete at Olympics, EU official tells AP
BRUSSELS (AP) — The country currently in charge of the European Union's presidency says a boycott of next year's Paris Olympics is not on the table. But Swedish sports minister Jakob Forssmed urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Games because of the war in Ukraine. Forssmed told The Associated Press the IOC should reconsider its position to let Russians and Belarusians compete as neutral athletes in sporting events. Sweden holds the EU presidency until July. Being in office allows a member nation to help set the EU’s tone and the bloc’s agenda.
Minor league host families, once a pillar of pro baseball, phased out by new CBA
PHOENIX (AP) — After decades of supporting poor, young baseball players as they began their professional careers, minor league host families have officially been phased out. As part of their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball this spring, minor league players negotiated an end to the practice. Players are now guaranteed furnished housing, something they are celebrating as a more professional arrangement. Many players are also sorry to see host family programs end. So are the families. One former host family organizer told The Associated Press that “when you open your home, you’re opening your heart. I’m so sad it’s not continuing.”
Toronto's sweep of Atlanta just the latest flex for dominant AL East
The AL East could be headed to a historic season. All five AL East teams are above .500. The Boston Red Sox are in last place, and they are a solid 22-19. That's about an 87-win pace for a whole season. Right now the AL East includes baseball’s top team in Tampa Bay. It also has the top four teams in the American League wild-card race. Baltimore, Toronto and the New York Yankees would all be in the playoffs if the postseason began now. The five teams in the division have a combined winning percentage of .615.
Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive
DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”
Jason Day gets 1st win in 5 years at Byron Nelson; Scheffler finishes 3 back
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day has his first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Byron Nelson. The Australian shot a 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler finished three shots back. Day broke a tie with Scheffler with a chip-in birdie at the par-4 12th. Day finished at 23 under playing on Mother's Day a little more than a year after losing his mom to cancer. Day's win came the week before the PGA Championship. The only major among the 35-year-old's 13 victories was the 2015 PGA.
