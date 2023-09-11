Plenty of rust to go with the shine in NFL's Week 1. Many of the $50 million men had shaky days
Several NFL teams looked like they needed more preseason work. Some seemed unstoppable. It’s only one game so don’t rush to judge. Most of the NFL’s $50 million men had shaky days, though two ended up on the winning side. The Packers, Dolphins, 49ers and Rams were impressive. The Cowboys dominated despite an average offensive performance. Eight of 14 games finished under 40 points combined and 12 teams scored less than 20. Nine road teams won, including five underdogs.
Cowboys rip error-prone Giants 40-0 for worst shutout loss in the series between NFC East rivals
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick 6 later in the first quarter and the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants again, posting a season-opening 40-0 victory. It was the Cowboys' largest shutout win. Tony Pollard scored on two short touchdown runs and Dallas forced three turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones seven times in shutting down New York’s supposedly improved offense and beating the Giants for the fifth straight time and 12th in 13th meetings. The shutout was the largest between the teams.
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia whose triumph Sunday makes him the oldest man to win the U.S. Open in the professional era. He also moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 entirely as a pro. Only Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final, and Djokovic was unable to travel to New York last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
Spanish soccer is ready to move forward three weeks after its women’s team won the Women’s World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis. Luis Rubiales resigned late Sunday following weeks of relentless pressure after the Spanish soccer federation president kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the trophy ceremony in Australia last month. The decision was expected to help Spanish soccer start overcoming one of its most embarrassing chapters. It should also clear the way for Spain to get back on track with its bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030 along with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Alabama's latest slip out of the top five continues a trend for Tide.
So much about Nick Saban’s 17 seasons at Alabama represents unprecedented success in college football football. Even the slightest dip in performance is notable. For any other program, permanent residence in the top 10 of The Associated College football poll for nine consecutive seasons would be celebrated. For the Crimson Tide, there are signs of slippage. No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan held their places atop the AP poll, with Florida State moving up to No. 3 and Texas vaulting to No. 4 after beating ’Bama. The Tide fell to No. 10.
Analysis: For USA Basketball, the focus immediately shifts to the Paris Olympics
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The World Cup is over. The U.S. didn’t medal. The world proved again that the Americans, even with NBA players, are vulnerable on the international stage. And now, every bit of USA Basketball’s focus shifts to the Paris Olympics. There, the challenge will be even tougher than the World Cup, which again reminded the Americans how much the FIBA game has changed.
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
Michigan State has suspended football coach Mel Tucker after allegations became public that he sexually harassed an activist and rape survivor during a phone call last year. The university's president and athletic director announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations. The school hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Brenda Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded on July 25. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate.
Analysis: US Open champ Coco Gauff wants to get better and win more major titles. Don't doubt her
NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam champion, she’s ready for stardom. She’s also eager for more. The 19-year-old from Florida said in an interview with the AP after winning the U.S. Open that she wants to experience that feeling again. So she plans to devote herself to improving as a player in order to keep collecting major championships. She says she knows she can perform better than she did while beating Aryna Sabalebka in Saturday's final. Gauff won't give a number of Grand Slam titles she wants to earn, instead defining it this way: “As many as I can.” Anyone who would doubt Gauff clearly has not been paying attention.
Marcus Semien is leading off every day for the Rangers, and leading the AL in hits and runs
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien is at the top of the Texas Rangers lineup every game and keeps swinging. The All-Star second baseman just became only the fourth player in the majors this season to twice have a four-hit game that included two homers. Both came in a span of four games. The Rangers open a huge series between AL wild-card contenders Monday night at Toronto, Semien's former team. Going into the opener of that four-game series, Semien is among only six players in the majors to appear in every one of his team’s games. He is hitting .281 with 24 homers and 87 RBIs, and leads the AL with 166 hits and 109 runs scored.
Aces clinch top seed in postseason, Liberty finish second
NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will have homecourt advantage throughout the WNBA playoffs — a place they only lost once this season. The defending champions wrapped up the top seed in the postseason before they even stepped on the court Sunday by virtue of New York’s last-second loss to Washington. Las Vegas will open up the best-of-three first round series Wednesday night against eighth-seeded Chicago, which enters the postseason for a fifth straight year. The other half of Las Vegas’ bracket features fourth-seeded Dallas against No. 5 Atlanta. The Lynx will play at Connecticut on Wednesday night also to open up that series. The second-seeded Liberty play Washington on Friday night.
