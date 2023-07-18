1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal
A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The former player is identified in the lawsuit as John Doe. He alleged Tuesday in Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald along with Northwestern University President Michael Schill and other leaders at the school enabled sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The player was on the football team from 2018 to 2022. Fitzgerald was fired last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players.
Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net. Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient took part in a training session Tuesday with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time. It came three days after he signed a 2 1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year. Messi’s first match is expected to be Friday, a Leagues Cup contest at home against Cruz Azul.
NFL are refusing to pay running backs. That reflects the pass-first direction of the league
NFL teams are refusing to give running backs lucrative long-term contracts, leaving the best players at the position feeling angry and underappreciated. It’s no surprise the league has reached this point considering recent trends. The days of three yards and a cloud of dust are long gone. The NFL has become a pass-first, quarterback-driven league built around explosive offenses. League rules have changed over the past two decades to enhance scoring. QBs have more protection. Wide receivers have more freedom to roam the field. Defensive players have to be concerned about getting penalized for illegal hits. They can’t go too low. They can’t hit the helmet. They can’t hold. They can’t tug jerseys.
IOC's Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes' respectful conduct
GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes' conduct at international competitions. The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions. These include qualifying events for the Paris Games which opens July 26 next year. Bach previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time." Now he says the IOC's role is “more to monitor the situation on the field of play whether the rules are respected.”
Hornets' Miles Bridges apologizes for 'pain and embarrassment' from domestic violence investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season. Bridges spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since signing a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets. He vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community. He pleaded no contest in November to a felony charge that stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. The 25-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation.
Column: PGA Tour's Monahan returns to work and the clock is ticking on definitive agreement for LIV
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jay Monahan is back to work as PGA Tour commissioner. And the clock is ticking. Along with working toward a definitive agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, he has to look his players in the eye and do some explaining. Monahan stepped away from the tour for five weeks with a medical situation. He had said he expected to be called a hypocrite for doing a deal with the Saudis. It's tougher to overcome the label as a traitor. The question is whether he can survive this. That depends on whether top players accept answers and accept them coming from Monahan.
Georgia's Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest threat to the Bulldogs' three-peat hopes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship. Smart and his Bulldogs also don’t have history on their side. Winning back-to-back national championships is tough enough. No Division I program has strung together three consecutive college football titles since Minnesota between 1934 and 1936. Smart said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference Media Days that he and his staff have not talked with the Bulldogs about having a chance to do something not done in nearly 90 years. He says they have looked at how the Chicago Bulls strung together three straight NBA titles and other teams his Bulldogs may have heard about.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks Messi, Leagues Cup on eve of All-Star Game
WASHINGTON (AP) — MLS Commissioner Dan Garber figures Lionel Messi’s arrival is just the start of an exciting few years for soccer in North America. The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the World Cup in 2026. Before that, the 2024 Copa America and 2025 Club World Cup come to the U.S. Garber called Messi's decision to join Inter Miami a transformational moment at a news conference in Washington on the eve of the MLS All-Star game. A team of MLS All-Stars faces Arsenal on Wednesday night.
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league. During All-Star Game weekend, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert once again said that there are cities interested in joining the WNBA in the near future and that the league would have more expansion news to announce later this year. There hasn’t been an expansion franchise since Atlanta in 2008. The Las Vegas Aces moved from San Antonio before the 2018 season. The Aces remained atop the power poll led by AP player of the week A'ja Wilson. New York and Connecticut followed Las Vegas.
Rory McIlroy is laying low ahead of the British Open as he tries to end his major drought
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laying low in his quest to end nine years without winning a major. He canceled his news conference for the second straight major. Everything is lining up for him at Royal Liverpool for the British Open. He's coming off a win at the Scottish Open. He won the British Open the last time it was on these Hoylake links. Still to be determined is whether he fits that model of players who win all their majors in a short period of time. Padraig Harrington is one of those players. He says McIlroy needs to be patient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.