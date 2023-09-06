Altuve homers 3 times, Maldonado twice as Astros pummel reeling Rangers 14-1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve homered his first three times up, starting with a pair off All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in his return from the injured list, and the Houston Astros pummeled the Texas Rangers 14-1. The third homer was to center field off Dane Dunning, a starter who came out of the bullpen to clear the way for Eovaldi to start coming off a right forearm strain. Martín Maldonado homered twice and Yordan Alvarez connected for his 24th as the Astros set a Globe Life Field record with six long balls.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Week 1 can be deceiving. Have Deion Sanders and Colorado already peaked?
The Week 1 result that seems really meaningful but turns out not to be is a time-honored tradition in college football. The gold standard of this category is the infamous “Texas is back” game in 2016 when the Longhorns beat Notre Dame in overtime. The teams finished a combined 9-15. No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado rode big upsets in high-profile games this past weekend to spots in the first regular-season AP Top 25 of the season Tuesday. Reality Check wonders: Has Deion Sanders' Buffaloes peaked already?
Ben Shelton tops Frances Tiafoe at the US Open for his first Slam semifinal. Novak Djokovic is next
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Shelton has reached his first major semifinal by beating Frances Tiafoe in four sets at the U.S. Open. It was the first Grand Slam quarterfinal between two African-American men in the professional era. After a victory that ended after midnight on Wednesday, the 20-year-old Shelton will face 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Friday for a berth in the final. Djokovic reached his record 47th Grand Slam by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on a steamy Tuesday afternoon. Djokovic improved to 13-0 for his career in quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows — and to 8-0 against Fritz, an American who was seeded No. 9.
Tennis ball wasteland? Game grapples with a fuzzy yellow recycling problem
NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis has a fuzzy yellow problem most players don’t think about when they open cans of fresh balls, or when umpires at U.S. Open matches make their frequent requests for “new balls please.” Because tennis balls are extremely hard to recycle and the industry has yet to develop a ball to make that easier, nearly all of the 330 million balls made worldwide each year eventually get chucked in the garbage, with most ending up in landfills. That harsh reality in an age of heightened environmental awareness has sent ball makers, recyclers and the game’s worldwide governing body scrambling for solutions.
Chiefs' All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night's game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie year in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.
MLB investigating after Urías' arrest on felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman confirmed the charge Tuesday. Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they open a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at 19. Ben Shelton gets to his first at 20
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time by eliminating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on a steamy afternoon. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2001. This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff. She will No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Thursday with a berth in the final at stake. Muchova beat No. 30 Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3. Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton set up a meeting in the men's semifinals.
Germany holds off Latvia and will next play the USA in the Basketball World Cup semifinals
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup in a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Germany is the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup. Next up: The U.S. on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s gold medal game.
No. 22 Colorado off to flying start by following lead of unconventional coach Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders wants his players reading all about how good they are because the Colorado coach isn’t one to keep his players grounded. He prefers them flying high. After beating heavily favored TCU last weekend, the Buffaloes moved into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22. The unconventional Sanders is proving to be a master motivator. He’s all about not running from publicity but remembering it. He has his team at the center of the college football universe, at least for now. The 22nd-ranked Buffs will host old rival Nebraska this Saturday in the home debut for Sanders.
USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach Basketball World Cup semifinals
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is headed to the medal round of the Basketball World Cup after bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion. Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half and the U.S. was airtight for long stretches defensively on the way to beating Italy 100-63 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans in 19 World Cups. They’ll play either Germany or Latvia in Friday’s semifinals.
