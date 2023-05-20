Baffert back from ban, wins Preakness with National Treasure after another horse euthanized
BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer's horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury. The sport was already facing questions after a tumultuous leadup to the Kentucky Derby that included seven horses dying of various causes over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year. Blazing Sevens finished second by a head. Baffert won the Preakness for a record eighth time.
One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness
BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the undercard at Pimlico hours before a different Baffert horse won the Preakness Stakes. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race Saturday and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse was looked at by veterinary staff before being out down. Saez taken to a hospital with leg pain. Baffert later won his record eighth Preakness when National Treasure crossed the finish line first.
Mage's Triple Crown bid ends after finishing third in Preakness
BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage's Triple Crown bid is over after finishing third in the Preakness. The Kentucky Derby winner struggled to close down the stretch after a slow pace early in the race won by National Treasure. Mage benefitted from other horses running much faster in the Derby. Top contender First Mission being scratched on Friday by veterinarians likely contributed to the slower place in the Preakness.
Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The PGA Championship was plenty tough at rainy Oak Hill and so was Brooks Koepka. He shot 66 and has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners going into the final round. Koepka had the low score for the second straight round. He still needed some help from Conners. The Canadian lost the lead when his bunker shot on the 16th plugged into the lip and led to double bogey. This is the second straight major Koepka has the 54-hole lead. He lost it at the Masters when he played it safe. He says he won't do that again.
Judge's 4th hit puts Yanks ahead in 7-4 win over Reds after Hicks cut
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Judge had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for his fourth hit of the game, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 after cutting Aaron Hicks with $27.6 million on the outfielder’s contract. New York overcame a 4-1 deficit in a three-run fifth inning against Luke Weaver on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s homer, Judge’s RBI double off the left-field wall and Anthony Rizzo’s run-scoring single. Judge is hitting .378 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.402 OPS in 11 games since returning from the injured list on May 9.
Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal struggles on 1st day of Indy 500 qualifying
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart. He bumped McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi from the top spot. Chevrolet had three of the fastest four cars and landed eight in Sunday’s shootout. The four entries from Chip Ganassi Racing will represent Honda in the top-12 shootout Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had a terrible day and three of its cars will battle Sunday to avoid being bumped from the Indy 500 field.
Arsenal stumbles in EPL title race to add to list of late-season collapses
Arsenal’s late-season stumble will likely go down in the annals of the English Premier League’s most memorable collapses simply because of the level its players were performing at to get themselves in position to win the title in the first place. Only six top-flight teams in the history of English soccer have amassed more points by the halfway mark of the season than Arsenal’s haul of 50. Arsenal then built an eight-point lead with nine games remaining and even City manager Pep Guardiola accepted there was nothing his team could do to stop the long time leader in this kind of form. City has stormed back as Arsenal's young team wilted because of inexperience, pressure and some key injuries.
Dixon, Palou into Indy 500 fast 12 after late engine swaps
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou made late engine swaps before the start of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. It paid off with both joining teammates Marcus Ericsson and Takuma Sato in the fast 12 that will go for the pole on Sunday. Jack Harvey also got a new Honda engine, but that was expected after his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing ride showed smoke out the rear in the closing minutes of Friday’s practice session. Callum Ilott also made it onto the track and into the field after his Juncos Hollinger Racing team was forced to put together a backup car in just over 12 hours.
Horse dies after race at Churchill Downs, 9th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A ninth horse has died after being injured following a race at Churchill Downs, making it the ninth fatality since late April at the home of the Kentucky Derby. A 3-year-old filly named Swanson Lake was pulled up by jockey James Graham about 100 yards past the finish line after placing fourth. She was vanned off the track. Churchill Downs equine director Dr. Will Farmer says the filly sustained “a significant injury to the left hind leg.” Upon further examination, it was deemed inoperable and she was euthanized. A horse died after a race May 14 at Churchill Downs, and seven others have died since late April.
Man City's treble bid up and running after winning English Premier League
Manchester City’s bid for a treble of major trophies is up and running. The first was secured without City even playing as the team clinched a third successive English Premier League title and a ninth top-flight crown in its 143-year history thanks to another slip-up by second-placed Arsenal. Arsenal losing at Nottingham Forest 1-0 capped an end-of-season meltdown for the once long-time leader and left City with an unassailable four-point lead. Pep Guardiola’s squad has its sights on becoming just the second team to capture the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble and still has two finals to play in June.
