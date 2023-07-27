Lindsey Horan revenge goal helps US eke out draw against Netherlands in Women's World Cup
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup. The Dutch struck early with Jill Roord’s first-half goal to surprise the Americans. With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group game remaining. The Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge with more goals.
Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.
Who is Bronny James? LeBron's oldest son has carved his own basketball path
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California two days ago. LeBron James was spotted by photographers Tuesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated. James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That's a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is back in New York and could return to the Yankees’ lineup Friday night at Baltimore. Sidelined since early June with a toe injury, Judge played another simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He returned to the Big Apple after that, manager Aaron Boone said. Speaking at Yankee Stadium after his team’s 3-1 victory over the Mets on Wednesday night, Boone said he didn’t know yet if Judge would come off the injured list Friday. Earlier in the day, the New York Post reported Judge is expected to be activated Friday barring a late setback. Boone has maintained the last-place Yankees are taking Judge’s status day by day and he wouldn’t rule out anything, including a return this weekend.
Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappé's transfer saga rumbles on
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé finds himself training alone at home while his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are playing abroad and speculation is mounting as to where the France great will play his first game this season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal? Soccer fans in Japan are disappointed not to see the superstar playing after he was left out of the club’s pre-season tour. But PSG fans may have to brace themselves for a similar scenario when the French champions open their league campaign on Aug. 12. The 24-year-old Mbappé is locked in a contract standoff and neither side seems prepared to give ground.
England hopes to be sharper in its next Women's World Cup match after underwhelming opener
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Katie Robinson knows England left many unimpressed with its underwhelming 1-0 victory against overmatched Haiti in its opening match at the Women’s World Cup. England is still tied with Denmark atop the Group D standings and that’s all that really counts to Robinson. What actually matters next is Friday’s match against Denmark in Sydney. The top spot in the group is up for grabs as both teams try to advance to the knockout round. England forward Lauren Hemp says the team is "ready to score some goals.” Argentina plays South Africa and China faces Haiti in other games.
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. A decree dated Wednesday says Ukrainian athletes and teams will only be required to boycott if competitors from Russia or Belarus are competing under their national flags or other symbols or have signaled allegiance to either of those countries in another way. The change in policy could smooth the way for Ukrainians to compete at next year's Paris Olympics.
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq has signed Jordan Henderson weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager. Henderson was captain of Liverpool when the English club won the Premier League and Champions League titles. The England international is the the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He will reportedly earn $900,000 per week. The Saudi league has targeted a slew of leading players from Europe as part of an ambitious recruitment to raise the profile of soccer in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December and has been followed by stars like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino during the offseason.
Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says
Big 12 presidents and chancellors have voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference. A person with knowledge of the meeting confirmed the vote to The Associated Press. Colorado still needs to go through a formal process officially apply for membership. The university’s board of regents has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.