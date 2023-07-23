Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that's how he ended it. Harman made two bogeys in four holes and his lead was down to two. But he didn't drop a shot the rest of the way and finished with a 69. He was five ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since Jean Van de Velde in 1999.
Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier. He struggled just to make the cut on Friday. This time he shot the lowest round ever at Royal Liverpool in the Open to put himself back in contention to win the claret jug. Rahm shot an 8-under 63 that was his best ever round in any major. He says “today it wasn’t a consolation hug” with his family.
Live updates | Lamprecht goes through range of emotions as low amateur at British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Christian Lamprecht led the British Open on Thursday and he won the silver medal as the low amateur on Sunday. It was the stuff in between that irritated the 22-year-old South African with a big game and a big future. The 6-foot-8 (2.03-meter) Lamprecht says after his 3-over 74 in the final round that “it’s been a week with every bit of emotion felt.” Lamprecht is a two-time All-American from Georgia Tech. He was the only amateur to play the weekend at Royal Liverpool. He followed a 66 in the first round with a 79 in the second round that saw him make the cut on the number.
Sophia Smith wows in her Women's World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup. She made a splash with a pair of goals and an assist in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the tournament. Smith has had a quick rise on the international stage after missing out on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. She rebounded from the disappointment and was named last year's U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and the MVP of the National Women's Soccer League.
Jets fans flock to training camp to get their first look at Aaron Rodgers
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ third practice of training camp marked the first session open to the public. It gave about 2,000 ecstatic fans their first in-person glimpse of their team’s new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. They greeted him with chants that turned to loud cheers when he waved at them as he took the field. Rodgers then put on a show with a terrific practice that included some precise passing and a few jaw-dropping throws. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April in hopes the four-time NFL MVP can help end the league’s longest playoff drought at 12 years.
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi's free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night's game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.
Shohei Ohtani's future is still uncertain as the Angels ponder a momentous decision
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s future has been the talk of baseball all year long, and the forecast isn’t much clearer as the Los Angeles Angels reach the last 10 days before the MLB trade deadline. Ohtani is in the final year of his contract before unrestricted free agency, and the Angels must decide whether to trade their generational superstar for a probable motherlode or to risk the possibility of losing him for practically nothing in the winter. Ohtani said he has no assurances he won’t be traded, and he didn’t acknowledge any discussions about a contract extension.
Marta enters her sixth Women's World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil's first championship
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches. It shouldn’t be difficult for the Selecao, who start Group F play on Monday against tournament newcomer Panama in Adelaide, Australia. Brazil has qualified for all nine World Cups and is a perfect 8-0 in its opening matches. Superstar Marta has said her sixth World Cup will be her last and she hopes to end with not only Brazil's first title, but with the distinction of becoming the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments.
Titmus breaks women's 400-freestyle world record at world championships in Japan
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Ariarne Titmus of Australia has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark. Titmus swam the distance in 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds to top the record set four months ago by Summer McIntosh of Canada of 3:56.08. The record fell on Sunday on the first day of eight in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in southwestern Japan. American Katie Ledecky finished second in 3:58.73 with bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand in 3:59.59. Canadian McIntosh was fourth in 3:59.94
As Spurs get ready for Wembanyama, a new practice home is taking shape
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are about to get a new practice home just in time for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama's rookie season. And what they're building might be among the most advanced facilities of its kind in the world. The Spurs went to basically every corner of the planet and visited over 200 facilities before settling in on a plan for their new home. The result: The Rock at La Cantera, which will host the Spurs’ soon-to-be-ready new facility as part of what will be a $500 million complex by the time all the building is completed.
