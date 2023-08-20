Spain wins its first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy made Spain the first European team to win the Women’s World Cup since Germany in 2007.
Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute. Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored. Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.
Mahomes throws a touchdown pass as Chiefs roll to 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes saw his first extended action of the preseason, throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Saturday night in the second preseason game for both teams. The reigning MVP for the defending Super Bowl champs completed 10 of 15 passes, playing the entire first quarter. The Chiefs’ first-team offense wasn’t very crisp during its first two drives, fighting through a few dropped passes and penalties. But Kansas CIty found the end zone on its third try when Mahomes rolled out to his right and hit Justin Watson for an 18-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Richardson and 3 rivals advance easily through 100-meter heats at worlds
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Shericka Jackson and defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce all won their 100-meter heats at world championships to stay on track for a showdown in what could be the most unpredictable final of the nine-day track meet. Richardson, the American national champion, crossed the finish line in the day’s fastest time, 10.92 seconds. She pretended to flick some sweat off her brow — no big deal, not that anyone expected that from her first round. Fraser-Pryce, who is seeking to tie a record by winning her sixth world championship in the same event, was slowing down as she crossed the line in 11.01.
Stepping up: Rai Benjamin alters stride pattern in quest to chase down gold at worlds in 400 hurdles
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Rai Benjamin altered his stride pattern in an effort to chase down a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships. The American is trying to keep up with Norwegian Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm, along with reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil. Their rivalry, along with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-setting performances in the women’s version, are why the 400 hurdles are must-watch TV these days. Benjamin has had a series of runner-up finishes. He was second to Warholm at the 2019 world championships in Doha, second again to Warholm in Tokyo and second once again at last summer’s world champs to dos Santos.
NBA investigating reasons behind Harden calling 76ers president Morey a liar, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the details says the NBA is investigating the reasons behind James Harden calling Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar. The league likely would seek to determine whether any promises were made to Harden that would have been in violation of salary cap rules. Penalties could be possible, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the investigation has not been publicly announced. It was first reported by ESPN. Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season in June, apparently with the hopes that the organization would then trade him.
Alcaraz and Djokovic meet Sunday in a rematch of the Wimbledon final; Gauff plays for women's title
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will meet Sunday for the Western & Southern Open title in a rematch of their Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Alcaraz erased a match point in the second set and rallied past unseeded Hubert Hurkacz, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first men’s semifinal Saturday. Then, No. 2 Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev, the 2021 tournament champ, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to earn a shot at his third title in the U.S. Open tuneup. Coco Gauff will play for the women’s title after upsetting top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4. She will face Karolina Muchova, who overcame No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.
Scheffler, Fitzpatrick share lead with a big chasing pack at BMW Championship
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship. Sunday at Olympia Fields brings a bunch of races into view. That starts with winning, and eight players are within four shots of the lead. The BMW Championship also decides the top 30 who make it to the FedEx Cup finale next week at East Lake in Atlanta. And there's that small matter of the Ryder Cup. This is the final qualifying event for the Americans. Several players are in position to try to earn one of six automatic spots.
Live Updates: Spain makes history with 1-0 win over England in Women's World Cup final
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain made history in winning its first Women’s World Cup title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over England. The victory made La Roja the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time. Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournament. Spain’s men’s team won in 2010. Spain played in the final in only its third appearance in the tournament.
