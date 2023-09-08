Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Prosecutors presented the case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL's opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Lions rallied for a 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to ruin the Super Bowl champions' celebration on the NFL's opening night. Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown while new Lions running back David Montgomery reached the end zone for the go-ahead score late in the game. Detroit then held the Chiefs on the next possession to put it away. Kansas City had won eight straight openers while the Lions had lost their last five. The Chiefs played without injured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is in a holdout.
Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game at the Basketball World Cup
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 for Serbia and it defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals. Serbia is in the World Cup final for the second time in the last three tournaments. It lost to the U.S. in the 2014 final, and will face either the Americans or Germany on Sunday night in the title game at Manila.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL's highest-paid player with $275 million deal, AP source says
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension on Thursday. That's according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The person says the contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow will be paid an average of $55 million per year. The deal was finalized three days before the Bengals' season opener at Cleveland. Burrow has led the Bengals to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl two seasons ago. He set franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns last year.
Coco Gauff wins a US Open semifinal delayed by a climate protest. Will face Sabalenka in the final
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached her first U.S. Open final by defeating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in a match interrupted for 50 minutes by environmental activists. One of the protesters glued his bare feet to the concrete in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. Aryna Sabalenka beat Madison Keys in a third-set tiebreaker in the other semifinal. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is the youngest American to make it to the title match in New York since Serena Williams. Gauff was up by a set and 1-0 in the second when protesters disrupted play. The victory was the 11th in a row for Gauff and the 17th in her past 18 matches.
Climate protester glues feet to floor at US Open, interrupts Coco Gauff's semifinal win over Muchova
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's victory over Karolina Muchova in the U.S. Open semifinals was delayed for 50 minutes early in the second set because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands. One protester glued his feet to the concrete floor Thursday night. Three protesters were quickly escorted out. They were wearing shirts that read, “End Fossil Fuels.” All four were taken into police custody. The players returned to the court after waiting out the delay in the locker room and the match resumed. Gauff won 6-4, 7-5.
Brock Purdy's wild NFL ride leads to a Week 1 start at QB for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy has been on quite a ride since entering the NFL as the final pick of the 2022 draft. Purdy worked his way onto the San Francisco 49ers’ roster as a rookie, then went on a storybook late-season run when forced into action by injuries only to sustain a serious injury to his throwing elbow in the NFC championship game. Now after a grueling offseason of rehabilitation and building back his arm strength, Purdy is set to start his second season in the NFL as the starting quarterback for one of the Super Bowl favorites.
Sue Bird is returning to international basketball as ambassador for 2026 World Cup
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Sue Bird is going back to international basketball. But as an ambassador, not a player. The American great was introduced by FIBA as the global ambassador for the 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup that will be played in Berlin. Bird won five Olympic gold medals and four more in World Cups during two decades playing for USA Basketball. She retired from the WNBA's Seattle Storm last year. Bird takes the ambassador role from Spanish great Pau Gasol.
Aryna Sabalenka edges Madison Keys in US Open semifinals, will play Coco Gauff on Saturday
NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached her first U.S. Open final by edging Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (10-5). The second-seeded Sabalenka will face No. 6-seeded Coco Gauff on Saturday. The Australian Open champion had been just 1-5 in Grand Slam semifinals, including losses the last two years in that round in New York. But she won this one by taking the two tiebreakers by a combined 17-6. She had to regroup in the second one after mistakenly thinking she had won it after her seventh point, momentarily forgetting the tiebreakers in decisive sets go to 10. Sabalenka was already assured of rising to the top of the women’s rankings even if she lost.
Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in the US Open men’s semifinals
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s obvious when it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men playing in the U.S. Open semifinals that one of these is not like the others. Shelton is unseeded and ranked 47th. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Novak Djokovic is No. 2 and Daniil Medvedev is No. 3, the first time since 2011 that the top three players in the men’s bracket made it to the final four in Flushing Meadows. Shelton faces Djokovic on Friday and Alcaraz plays Medvedev. Shelton is a 20-year-old who was born in Georgia and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Florida in 2022. He is the only semifinalist who hasn't won the U.S. Open previously. He's also the only one without any major title.
