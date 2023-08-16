US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup. The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie. The U.S. scored just four goals over the course of the tournament. The United States had never finished worse that third in the tournament.
England moves into the Women's World Cup final against Spain after ending Australia's run
SYDNEY (AP) — England has advanced to its first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia and will next play Spain for the title. Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute as England dominated possession in the first half. Sam Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope but European champion England sealed it with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet on Sunday in Sydney. Australia will play Sweden for third place.
Kenya's crisis is unique and driven by poverty, track and field's anti-doping head tells the AP
Kenya is likely to haul in another good chunk of medals in distance races at the upcoming track and field world championships in Hungary. Each one of them will throw more suspicion on a country that is in reputational crisis because of doping. The man whose job it is to fix Kenya's deep-rooted problem says it is “unique” to the sport. The head of track and field's anti-doping body says the crisis is not state-sponsored like Russia's but a result of an economic need for hundreds of poor Kenyan runners seeking to make a living out of running who face “a temptation to dope that’s like no other part of our sport.”
Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis. Both players were given wild cards into the tournament by the U.S. Tennis Association. Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997. She recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months because of injury and scored her first victory over a top-20 player in four years.
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco’s alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal, a prosecutor in Peravia, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into Franco is open under The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. He said the probe is in its early stages and will be chaired by Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, a specialist on child abuse cases.
Yormark: Big 12 had conversations with UConn, Gonzaga but is done expanding
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with the basketball powerhouses on potential membership. Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed other potential moves. He called landing Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah a “dream scenario.” Yormark also said he reached out to Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and had a “collegial” conversation.
Ravens unsure when Marlon Humphrey can return from foot surgery; Harbaugh says injury not long term
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out with a foot issue. He was set to have foot surgery Wednesday in a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield. Coach John Harbaugh says it isn’t a long-term injury, but he didn’t give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away. Humphrey made his third Pro Bowl last season. Harbaugh says Humphrey’s injury is an issue that’s lingered. The defensive back spoke to reporters Tuesday and gave no indication anything was amiss.
House Oversight Committee member asks chairman to refer Dan Snyder to the DOJ for investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranking Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform is asking the Republican chair in charge to refer former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to the Department of Justice for lying under oath. Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote a letter Wednesday to Kentucky Rep. James Comer urging him to send Snyder's case to the DOJ to determine if Snyder should be prosecuted for making false statements in his deposition and obstructing a congressional investigation. Raskin pointed to the results of the NFL's independent review that contradicted Snyder's testimony. The league fined Snyder $60 million for sexual harassment and financial improprieties last month as part of his sale of the team.
Cuba welcomed at Little League World Series and holds Japan to a run but gets no-hit in 1-0 loss
SOUTH WILIAMSPORT, Pa, (AP) — A long way from home and playing in its first Little League World Series game ever, Cuba allowed just one hit Wednesday, but got no-hit in a 1-0 loss to Japan in an opening round game. The Cuban team received a polite reception from the nearly 8,000 people in Volunteer Stadium, typical of the appreciation international teams receive at the LLWS. But the Cubans didn’t have many true fans. As Japanese players embraced their parents after the win, manager Vladimir Vargas said no families of players made the trip directly from Cuba to South Williamsport for the game and the players had only teammates for support.
Ex-Anaheim mayor to plead guilty in federal corruption case over Angel Stadium sale
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former mayor of Anaheim has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing an FBI corruption investigation into the $150 million sale of Angel Stadium to the owner of the Major League Baseball team. Federal prosecutors say “Harry” Sidhu acknowledged in a plea agreement Wednesday that while part of the city’s negotiating team, he provided the Angels with confidential information so they could get favorable terms. In return, prosecutors say he wanted a $1 million campaign contribution. Sidhu, who'd previously denied wrongdoing, will plead guilty to charges that potentially could send him to prison for decades. Sidhu resigned as mayor last year and the City Council voided a 2020 agreement to sell the ballpark and 151 acres surrounding it to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno.
