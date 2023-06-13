Bruce Cassidy on verge of coaching Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy is on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. It comes nearly two decades since he was fired from his first NHL job with the Washington Capitals. It is also nearly a year to the day since he was fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy and the Bruins were one win away in 2019 when they reached the final and lost to St. Louis in seven games. Cassidy has pushed all the right buttons in his first season with the Golden Knights, who took a 3-1 series lead against Florida into Game 5 on Tuesday night.
'Big Game Brooks' Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooks Koepka is at a major and feeling as good as ever. No issues with his health. His major trophy count is at five. Koepka isn't the least bit bothered about the future of LIV Golf or anything else involving the PGA Tour partnership with the Saudi national wealth fund. He says he enjoys chaos because he's able to focus clearly on what he's trying to do. He was runner-up in the Masters. He won the PGA Championship. The next test is Los Angeles Country Club for the U.S. Open and his bid for another multiple major year.
Monahan tells US lawmakers that PGA Tour was left on its own to fend off Saudis
LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling U.S. lawmakers the tour was left on its own to fend off a Saudi invasion into golf. Monahan has written a letter to members of Congress about the shocking business deal the PGA Tour now has with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the European tour. The Public Investment Fund was paying for the LIV Golf League. Monahan says the tour was left to fend off the takeover bid because of the United States' complex geopolitical alliance with Saudi Arabia. Three days after his letter, a Senate subcommittee opened a review.
A's fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Furious Oakland Athletics fans came en masse with a single message to owner John Fisher: “SELL.”Buddies Brian Guido and Scott Finney of Sacramento each took off early from work because there was no way they were going to miss the festivities a couple of hours away in Oakland.Thousands of frustrated, heartbroken A’s fans arrived early for tailgating and solidarity at the Oakland Coliseum to both celebrate their team and protest a planned relocation to Las Vegas. They called it a reverse boycott aimed at bringing as many people as possible to the ballpark, complete with bright green “SELL” T-shirts made by local company Oaklandish.
Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected from Subway Series game vs Yankees for illegal substance
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Smith became the second New York Mets pitcher to get ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance when he was tossed from the Subway Series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field. The reliever never even threw a pitch. He was checked by umpires as he entered the game in the top of the seventh inning with the Mets trailing 7-6 and never made it to the mound. Smith was stopped for a routine check as he reached the infield. Moments later, he was ejected by first base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief. Max Scherzer, who started Tuesday night for the Mets, served a 10-game suspension after being ejected April 19 at Dodger Stadium for having an illegal sticky substance on his pitching hand.
Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets' NBA title of course meant so much to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the cast. But they brought along a lot of other people for the ride. Nuggets greats like David Thompson, Dan Issel and Bobby Jones, who helped lead the team to its last finals appearance, in 1976, as members of the ABA. And former coaches like Larry Brown, Doug Moe and George Karl. This championship was for all the players who ever wore a rainbow uniform or any other version of a Nuggets jersey. The Nuggets' 47th NBA season ended with confetti, a trophy and a parade Thursday through the streets of downtown.
New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant
The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach. Laviolette replaces Gerard Gallant, who mutually parted ways with the team after a first-round playoff exit. The Rangers announced the selection of Laviolette on Tuesday. Laviolette takes over with the Original Six franchise in win-now mode after two consecutive trips to the playoffs. The veteran coach won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final. Laviolette spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Capitals.
Bills' Allen lists lingering issues from last season as reasons for Diggs skipping practice
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen declined to push the panic button while explaining how unresolved issues stemming from last season led receiver Stefon Diggs to show his displeasure by skipping the team’s start of mandatory practices. Allen listed getting the team’s top receiver more involved in the offense and having more game-planning input as among the player’s concerns. The quarterback then placed the onus on himself to do better to get Diggs back in the fold — and the sooner the better. Diggs is entering his fourth season in Buffalo and previously skipped the team's spring voluntary workout and practice sessions.
Analysis: Nuggets built a championship team the right way, and built it to last
This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets. They are the newly crowned NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat on Monday night and winning the finals in five games. They have five starters that are all age 30 or under. They have a superstar in Nikola Jokic leading the way and an elite second option in Jamal Murray. They have a roster filled with players who have bought in to be something bigger than themselves. The Nuggets were built the right way and built to last. That's why they should be in the championship mix next year as well.
As NBA season ends, the draft looms, and that means Wembanyama's arrival is near
Victor Wembanyama's first moment in the NBA is now just a few days away. The NBA Finals are over and the league will soon turn its attention to the draft. And that means the attention will shift to Wembanyama as well. He's the French teen who has been labeled a generational talent and is getting the sort of pre-draft attention that nobody has experienced since LeBron James when he was entering the league 20 years ago.
