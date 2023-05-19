Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87. Brown shattered records during a relatively short NFL career, leading the Cleveland Browns to their last championship in 1964 — and retired in his prime to become an actor. Brown appeared in more than 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday.” Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black power movement of the 1960s and dedicated much of his life to social causes. He also had notable off-the-field transgressions, including allegations of violence against women.
PGA Live Updates | Scheffler, Conners, Hovland tied for lead after 2 rounds
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are heading into the weekend tied for the lead at the PGA Championship. All three players are at 5-under 135 through two rounds at rainy Oak Hill. First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Suh are two shots back. Brooks Koepka’s 4-under 66 was the best round of the day and moved him to 2 under for the tournament, three behind the leaders. Only nine of the 156 players in the field are under par through two rounds. The group at even par includes Rory McIlroy.
Lakers looking for boost after falling behind Denver in conference finals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers' late-season transformation is one of this NBA season's best stories, but LeBron James and his teammates finally appear to be running out of steam in the Western Conference finals. After looking weary and mistake-prone in Denver during their first back-to-back losses in over two months, the Lakers face a must-win Game 3. Los Angeles has been on a prolonged roll ever since the trade deadline, going 27-12 while surging into the playoff picture, winning a play-in game and knocking out two higher-seeded opponents. That roll has finally been slowed by Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the respect-hungry Nuggets.
Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court
BOSTON (AP) — As much as this latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics is a matchup that will lean heavily on stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, Game 1 proved it also will be a clash of Boston's rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and Miami's Erik Spoelstra. Mazzulla is trying to find ways to motivate a team with championship expectations. Spoelstra knows that position all too well and is proving this postseason how good he is at getting the best out of his players.
Brittney Griner set for first WNBA game since detainment in Russia
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game slate on the first day of the WNBA season. It's the first regular-season game for Griner since she was detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December after she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap.
Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at US Open
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The ITIA said the new charge announced Friday is separate from the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The charge involves Halep's Athlete Biological Passport, which provides a baseline reading of substances in an athlete's body. Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019 by beating Serena Williams in the final. Halep says she is a “victim of contamination.”
Analysis: Rafael Nadal might never play again; he also might surprise us and win something
Rafael Nadal’s superlative tennis career will be admired for achievements such as 22 Grand Slam titles and a record 14 French Open championships. No matter when it comes to a close. No one really knows for sure when that will be. Nadal said Thursday he will not be able to compete at Roland Garros, where play begins later this month. He is going to take some time off to let his injured hip and his mind rest and heal. The 36-year-old expects 2024 to be his final year as a pro tennis player. But he does not want it to amount to a farewell tour. He wants to be able to win.
Super teams in Las Vegas, New York and Brittney Griner's return headline upcoming WNBA season
Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend. There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league with the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a road game at Los Angeles. She missed last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December. On Sunday, Griner plays her first regular-season home game since her release when the Mercury face the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns after 3 1/2 years in charge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned. USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn’s resignation roughly 3 1/2 years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job. The Trojans’ athletic department experienced a surge of success during Bohn’s tenure. The football team made a dramatic turnaround after the hiring of coach Lincoln Riley last year, while the men’s basketball team has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield. Bohn mentioned “ongoing health challenges” in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times about his resignation, but provided no clear reason for the surprising move.
