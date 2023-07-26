A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics
PARIS (AP) — Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There's also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.
Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agrees to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.
Who is Bronny James? LeBron's oldest son has carved his own basketball path
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California two days ago. LeBron James was spotted by photographers Tuesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated. James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That's a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.
Colorado calls special regents meeting to address athletics amid conference realignment speculation
The Colorado board of regents has scheduled a special meeting Thursday with athletics operations on the agenda, ramping up speculation the school is considering a return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12. The board of regents for the Boulder-based school met on Wednesday and then scheduled another session to be conducted remotely, according to a posted notification. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add western schools. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten the longer it takes for it to land a new media rights contract.
Rose Lavelle returns to Women's World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.
Guardians agree to trade shortstop Rosario to Dodgers for pitcher Syndergaard, AP source says
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to trade shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and cash considerations. The deal is contingent on the players passing medical exams, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been completed. Rosario has been a valuable, versatile player for the defending AL Central champions the past few years. The 27-year-old is returning to the National League after spending three seasons with the New York Mets before going to Cleveland in the blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor after the 2020 season.
Rob Manfred's term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s term was extended until 2029 on Wednesday by major league owners. The decision to give Manfred a third term in charge of the sport was made during a vote at an in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. The extension keeps Manfred in place until Jan. 25, 2029. Manfred, 64, succeeded Bud Selig in January 2015 and was given a five-year term. Owners voted in November 2018 to offer Manfred a new deal through the 2024 season. Manfred has overseen a period of on-field change for the sport, including instituting a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts this season. Game times have dropped by about a half-hour and offense by left-handed batters has increased.
Celtics' Brown ready for expectations that come with new deal, wants to use it to impact community
Celtics star Jaylen Brown wants to win more than championships after inking the richest deal in NBA history. He also wants to use it as a harbinger to help affect change in the Boston community. At a ceremonial signing of his five-year, $304 million deal, Brown said he wants to help launch a project to bring “Black Wall Street” to Boston and do his part to help close the racial wealth disparity in the city that’s been his home for the past seven years. On the court, he says he isn't shying away from the expectations that a contract like this carry.
Commanders camp opens with new owner Josh Harris in attendance and the buzz of a 'clean slate'
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The first practice of Washington Commanders training camp under new ownership definitely felt different than any opening day in decades. It was the first since Josh Harris' group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder. With minority partner Mitchell Rales, Harris was visibly in attendance on the sideline and addressed players in their huddle afterward. Their presence along with bleachers set up for fans to watch in coming days made for plenty of buzz around the Commanders in the wake of the long-awaited sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.