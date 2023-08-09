The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It's a first for Grand Slam tennis
Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. Players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows will get three challenges per set for things such as whether a ball touches a player’s body, a player touches the net or a player was hindered by noise made while she or he was attempting a shot. The chair umpire will review a replay on the screen and decide whether a call should be changed. The system will be available on five of 17 competition courts during the two-week tournament in New York.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he'll retire in July 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he plans to retire next summer. Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday that he would step down in July 2024. Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005.
Round of 8: Women's World Cup is wide open after so many heavyweights eliminated
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup. The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.
Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women's World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players who reached the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing to many of them. FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players on the 32 teams that played in the World Cup. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play. Players in the quarterfinals get $90,000. That’s a significant payday for the teams that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.
Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter. The Jan. 15 crash killed Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, Chandler LeCroy.
Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan’s season may be over due to an injured left arm. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that it's "highly unlikely” McClanahan will pitch again this season. Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration. McClanahan is scheduled to undergo further medical examination. McClanahan has an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He left a start last week against the Yankees in New York because of tightness in his left forearm.
Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning and left the game. The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña is considered day to day. Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season and the Braves brought MLB’s best record into Tuesday night’s game. He led off the game with his 26th homer and went 1 for 3. Atlanta ultimately won 8-6. Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases. Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.
The NBA has been playing to a hip-hop beat for nearly 50 years
Just as a movie soundtrack helps viewers follow the action of the narrative through each plot twist, hip-hop has done the same for basketball via the NBA. Over the past five decades, the genre has inserted lyrics, beats and culture into the sport’s DNA. Now, as hip-hop reaches its 50th anniversary, the two are intertwined like a colorful, crisscrossed ball of yarn. It’s created a seamless historical comingling between hip-hop artists and NBA players because many have lived similar rags-to-riches stories, making for a natural brotherhood on and off the court.
Former US snowboard coach Peter Foley suspended for sexual misconduct
DENVER (AP) — Longtime snowboard coach Peter Foley was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct and violating policies at U.S. Ski and Snowboard. Foley’s suspension came after a near 18-month investigation that came out of an Instagram post by a former team member during last year’s Winter Olympics. That post led to allegations by others that Foley had molested them, coerced them into taking naked pictures, crawled into bed with them and nurtured an atmosphere in which women were treated as sex objects. A former member of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s board of directors, Lisa Kosglow, also was suspended for “abuse of process” and “failure to report.”
Boutier and Zhang stand out as contenders for Women's British Open at Walton Heath
There have been 21 different winners in the last 22 major championships in women’s golf. So the field is wide open for the final major of 2023 even if two players stand out. Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang are dominating the conversation heading into the Women’s British Open starting Thursday at Walton Heath in southern England. Boutier is the hottest player around after following up her first major title at the Evian Championship by winning the Scottish Open last week. Zhang is a 20-year-old star widely regarded as the next big thing in women’s golf and has top-10 finishes in all three majors as a pro.
