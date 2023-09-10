Canada holds off US to win bronze at Basketball World Cup in OT, 127-118
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. played the bronze-medal game short-handed, and Canada sent the Americans home from the World Cup empty-handed. Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada survived a miracle from Mikal Bridges that forced overtime to medal at a global men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 87 years. It beat the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game at the World Cup on Sunday.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas is ready for the SEC, but the SEC doesn't look so tough right now
Texas is ready for the Southeastern Conference. Then again, the SEC doesn’t look so tough right now. In their final season as a member of the Big 12, the No. 11 Longhorns made a statement against Alabama and came away with the biggest victory of Steve Sarkisian’s three seasons as Texas coach. Is Texas back? Who cares. Here’s what’s important: Texas was better than No. 3 Alabama in almost every way in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. That's been a trend in the big, bad SEC. The conference that has dominated college football for more than a decade has started this season 2-6 against other Power Five conferences.
Hook 'em Horns! No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention. The Longhorns delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited with a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.
Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field. Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance moves his dad made famous during his playing days. The 2-0 Buffaloes needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. Matt Rhule is still looking for his first win at Nebraska
Caleb Williams propels No. 6 USC to a 49-point first half in a 56-10 victory over Stanford
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California routed Stanford 56-10 in this century-old rivalry’s final chapter for the foreseeable future. Caleb Williams passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score while playing only the first half, and Zachariah Branch returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans racked up 433 yards of offense and seven touchdowns by seven players while building a 49-3 halftime lead — the third-largest in Pac-12 history. USC generously used backups in the second half of their blowout of the Cardinal, who lost for the first time under new coach Troy Taylor.
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men's final
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet again to determine the U.S. Open men’s champion. Their match Sunday afternoon is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old from Russia also denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final. Gauff was spurred on Saturday by a raucous partisan crowd that was loud from start to finish. Gauff is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. This is the sort of triumph that has been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene when she was 15 and became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history. Gauff stretched her winning streak to a career-best 12 matches.
Presidents Biden, Obama, Clinton congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament. After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American’s first Grand Slam title. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a victory before a tribute honoring Billie Jean King. President Joe Biden, both Obamas, King and former President Bill Clinton were among those praising Gauff with messages.
Sean Strickland stuns favorite Israel Adesanya for middleweight title at UFC 293
SYDNEY (AP) — American Sean Strickland stunned Nigerian-born New Zealander Israel Adesanya to take the middleweight title by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, the first UFC event in Australia’s largest city in six years. The 32-year-old Strickland (28-5), who caused a stir in the lead-up to the fight with sexist and misogynistic comments at a press conference promoting the bout, won a five-round decision with all three judges scoring it 49-46. Backed by strong vocal support at Qudos Bank Arena, Adesanya (24-3) was a clear favorite to subdue his controversial American opponent and retain the title he won from Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in April.
Bruce Arena quits as coach of the New England Revolution citing 'difficult' investigation
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bruce Arena quit as coach of the New England Revolution on Saturday night, six weeks after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Soccer for what it said were “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” The 71-year-old, a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, did not detail the allegations. The league said Aug. 1 it had placed him on leave.
