North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.