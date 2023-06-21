With Wembanyama a player like few others, there's no debate at the top of this NBA draft
NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.
Paris 2024 Olympics HQ searched in third consecutive Summer Games scandal
PARIS (AP) — Officials say French investigators have searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games. This is the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics. The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway Tuesday at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis. It said it was cooperating. It would not comment further. An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the search was linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.
Paris Olympics could join a longer list of Games marred by scandal
The news that French law enforcement officials are looking into possible corruption in awarding contracts for the Paris Olympics threatens to place those games on the ever-growing list of Olympics that have been tarnished by scandals. The Salt Lake City Olympic scandal from 2002 resulted in an overhaul of bidding procedures but did not eliminate the possibility of corruption. Since then, major scandals have broken out involving the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games. Now, Paris is under the microscope as well.
Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they stay in contention, GM says
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer. That's what general manager Perry Minasian strongly indicated before the Angels faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minasian didn’t directly vow Tuesday that he won’t trade Ohtani, who is scheduled to enter free agency this winter. But the GM suggested the Angels intend to do everything possible to end their eight-year playoff drought, and that includes taking the risk of losing their two-way superstar in free agency if they don’t trade him.
MLB views the UK as a gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany
LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball has big plans for Europe with a reintroduction coming this weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off for a two-game series in London. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox featured in London four years ago before the pandemic threw a curveball into the league's plans. The Cards-Cubs series had been slated for 2020. Another London series is scheduled next year, and Paris is the likely destination in 2025. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak says longer term Germany could be part of the plans to host games, as well as the Netherlands if they can find a suitable stadium. He says London is "the jumping off point for us to get into Europe."
Kyle Kuzma opts out of his contract with the Wizards, AP source says
Kyle Kuzma will be a free agent when the league’s annual offseason shopping period starts next week. Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards for next season. That's according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed the move. Kuzma had told media outlets in December that he was not planning to exercise the option. He averaged a career-best 21.2 points last season and should command a much higher salary on the open market. Elsewhere in the league, Gary Trent Jr. exercised his option to stay with the Toronto Raptors.
Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation for assault and battery
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for assault and battery after he allegedly hit a man on Sunday. The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday night. Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday via email that police are investigating, The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man. A Dolphins spokesman says team officials are aware of the situation and have spoken to Hill and the NFL.
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities. Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says “I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing." New York entered a series against Seattle 9-14 with Judge on the injured list and 31-19 when has been available.
Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft
NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners. He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side. The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Column: Rory McIlroy is going on 9 years without a major and the questions won't stop
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rory McIlroy is going on nine years without winning a major and the questions won't stop. For most players, the question is when they'll finally win their first major. Even worse is getting asked when they'll get the next one. McIlroy let another good chance slip away at the U.S. Open when he couldn't make a putt or catch Wyndham Clark. More disturbing is that in the nine years since his last major, McIlroy has given himself so few chances. The inquiries used to be limited to the Masters and getting the last leg of the Grand Slam. Now any major will do.
