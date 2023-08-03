A state board has publicly reprimanded two Merrimack Valley attorneys, including a Methuen lawyer who posted both false and confidential information on a Facebook page about a former client.
The Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers issued Orders of Public Reprimand against Robert Joseph Crowley Leblanc of Methuen and Lawrence’s Zoila Marisol Gomez.
Leblanc stipulated, or agreed to, “a public reprimand for revealing on social media confidential information relating to his representation of a former client and also making defamatory statements about his former client on social media,” according to BBO documents outlining the discipline.
The documents state Leblanc was also sued for defamation by the former client, who is not named in the decision, who “prevailed on summary judgment.”
In the late 1990s, Leblanc represented the client in a juvenile criminal matter. In 2017, the former client was managing a Facebook page dedicated to airing complaints about a local towing company, according to the BBO decision dated June 29.
Leblanc occasionally commented on the page and in 2019, his former client shared a link to a news article about Leblanc “that was not favorable.”
In response, Leblanc “posted comments containing confidential information about the client’s sealed juvenile record” and “confidential information” about the fee he charged the former client, according to the BBO decision.
“This information was not generally known in the local community when disclosed publicly by (Leblanc). Each of his comments was likely to be embarrassing or detrimental to the client if and when disclosed and/or was information (Leblanc) agreed to keep confidential,” according to he documents.
Leblanc started practicing law in 1993 and has no previous disciplinary history, according to the decision. He could not be reached for comment for this article.
Gomez also stipulated, or agreed to, “a public reprimand for failing to act with diligence and for filling a frivolous appeal,” according to a BBO decision dated June 29.
In 2017, Gomez “neglected” to file documentation regarding asylum for an immigration client. The client’s asylum application was denied and and appeal was also denied as a result, according to the BBO decision.
Gomez’s client was also not identified in the BBO decision. She could not be reached for comment for this story.
The BBO and the Office of the Bar Counsel were established by the Supreme Judicial Court in 1974 as independent administrative bodies to investigate and evaluate complaints against lawyers.
