NORTH ANDOVER — The barn at Parson Barnard House will be filled with mermaids on Saturday.
That’s because the North Andover Makers Market is hosting an event there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will feature mermaid-themed artisanal products, along with a mermaid workshop for children.
“They’ll build a mermaid terrarium,” said Darcie Nuttall, who is organizing the event. “The kids will have a glass bowl and get to build an environment for a pretend mermaid, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.”
But there will also be a visit from a “real, live mermaid” named Erin Green, Nuttall said.
Green holds mermaid camps at Bella Ballerina, a local dance school that will also host a mermaid dance party at the Barnard House barn.
“They’re going to be teaching little kids a mermaid dance and then they’re going to perform for the market,” Nuttall said.
She said the theme was chosen to entertain both parents and children, and because mermaids are associated with the cool waters of the ocean. “It’s August and it’s hot,” Nuttall said.
This is the first event that Makers Market, which promotes local crafters, has held at the site, and Nuttall said she hopes to bring it back there four times a year.
The Parson Barnard House was built in 1715 and renovated in 2017 by the North Andover Historical Society. The Makers Market is holding its event in the barn on the first Saturday of the month, when admission to the house is free, because Nuttall also wants to draw more visitors to the historic house.
To ensure that traffic moves back and forth between the two buildings, raffle tickets will be collected inside Parson Barnard House for a doll house that will be on display in the market.
“It’s a mermaid doll house,” Nuttall said. “It’s purple and has a mermaid on the side. It’s beautiful, brand new, exquisitely painted.”
Some of the mermaid-themed items that vendors will be selling include mermaid cookies from Pleasantly Sweet, which makes custom sugar cookies.
Crafty Girls, which Nuttall describes as a “mother daughter team” in which the younger partner is seven years old, makes necklaces, but also sweets.
“She makes candy bars and draws the wrapper to make it look like a mermaid,” Nuttall said. “She’s done some pretty creative things. She also does epoxy resin charcuterie boards and epoxy resin coasters.”
The other crafters will include Dragonfly Designs, which makes sea glass jewelry, and Pillows and Things, which makes custom embroidered pillows but also gnomes.
Soney Bees from Haverhill will sell honey at the Market along with KC Styles, which makes purses and hairbows and other accessories for little girls, Nuttall said. TLC Sports Apparel will be there with T-shirts and sweatshirts inscribed with the name of North Andover.
“Kathryn Marie Designs makes beautiful beaded wrapped jewelry, beaded bracelet necklaces, and exquisite handmaid jewelry,” Nuttall said. “Simply Hooked Designs makes crocheted items, little stuffed animals, other crocheted stuffed guys.”
Nuttall said she conducted a survey to ask people what they would like to see at the Market, and personal care items had scored high, so she invited Elzires’s Acre Goat Milk Soap to attend.
“We want to have a mixture of kid and grown up items, a family friendly event but also something where you can go and shop,” Nuttall said.
