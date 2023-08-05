SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Witchcraft History Tour

Join witchcraft trials expert Richard Hite, author of In The Shadow of Salem, and Carol Majahad, former director of the North Andover Historical Society on a fascinating tour of North Andover locations that were involved in the witchcraft trials, including the Parson Barnard House, the old cemetery, the location of Rev. Francis Dane’s home and the location of the meeting house.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

This tour is given by Salem Historical Tours; $5 of every ticket purchased supports the North Andover Historical Society

Tickets/info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

LOWELL: ‘ICU – Artists Look at Artists’ Art Reception

Member artists exchanged names and photos in early spring. Each artist then worked independently in their chosen medium to create a small portrait of a colleague. The resulting portraits may include not just traditional paintings, drawings, and photographs, but also work in textiles, wood, ceramics, and glass.

12-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue

Exhibit on view from August 2-27

Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

LAWRENCE: Greenway 5K

The course is 3.1 miles of flat pavement that runs through Lawrence along the Spicket River Greenway and will end with awards, snacks, and celebration at Ferrous Park. It’s a beautiful course for all experience levels.

9 a.m., Manchester Street Park

Register: www.groundworklawrence.org/Greenway5K

HAVERHILL: Free Kayak & Stand-Up Paddle Board Day (Ages 8-15)

Life vests, paddles, boards and boats will be provided.

Ages 8-11 from 10 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. / Ages 12-15 from 12:45-3 p.m.

Space is limited; email pikathav@outlook.com or text 978-361-4242 by July 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert

Don’t miss New England’s premiere Beatles tribute band – 4 Ever Fab!

4-6 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821

NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series

Step back in time and enjoy the songs of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s with The BackTrack Band!

6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

HAVERHILL: Golf Tournament

Featuring creative course contests, delicious cuisine, raffles, and silent auctions.

Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Register: www.haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournment

NORTH ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting

Come learn about Andover’s Massage Cooperative Therapies!

1 p.m., Andover’s Massage Cooperative Therapies, 451 Andover Street, STE 210

RSVP: 978-618-1980 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie

Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past!

This week we’ll be watching Clueless (PG-13)

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

NORTH ANDOVER: Adults Board Games Night

Featured games for the night will be “Azul,” “Dungeon Mayhem,” “The Quacks of Quedlinburg,” and “Cascadia.” Each game is designed to get you thinking and having fun! Absolutely no experience necessary. We’ll be there to teach the ins and outs of each game, no confusing instruction pamphlet involved. Light refreshments provided for! Older teens welcome.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: ‘Bring Your Own Lunch’ program

Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center.

12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.

Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Improv

Learn the basics of improvisational acting! From thinking on your feet to saying “Yes, and...”, you’ll have a blast creating hilarious scenarios and acting them out.

6-7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don’t miss the New Life Community Granite United Worship! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Jeremy Bruns will be replacing Nigel Potts at the Great Organ. He will be playing works by Dupre, Alain, Guilmant, Bach, Shearing and Reubke.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you