SATURDAY, AUGUST 5
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Witchcraft History Tour
Join witchcraft trials expert Richard Hite, author of In The Shadow of Salem, and Carol Majahad, former director of the North Andover Historical Society on a fascinating tour of North Andover locations that were involved in the witchcraft trials, including the Parson Barnard House, the old cemetery, the location of Rev. Francis Dane’s home and the location of the meeting house.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
This tour is given by Salem Historical Tours; $5 of every ticket purchased supports the North Andover Historical Society
Tickets/info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
LOWELL: ‘ICU – Artists Look at Artists’ Art Reception
Member artists exchanged names and photos in early spring. Each artist then worked independently in their chosen medium to create a small portrait of a colleague. The resulting portraits may include not just traditional paintings, drawings, and photographs, but also work in textiles, wood, ceramics, and glass.
12-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Avenue
Exhibit on view from August 2-27
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
SUNDAY, AUGUST 6
LAWRENCE: Greenway 5K
The course is 3.1 miles of flat pavement that runs through Lawrence along the Spicket River Greenway and will end with awards, snacks, and celebration at Ferrous Park. It’s a beautiful course for all experience levels.
9 a.m., Manchester Street Park
Register: www.groundworklawrence.org/Greenway5K
HAVERHILL: Free Kayak & Stand-Up Paddle Board Day (Ages 8-15)
Life vests, paddles, boards and boats will be provided.
Ages 8-11 from 10 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. / Ages 12-15 from 12:45-3 p.m.
Space is limited; email pikathav@outlook.com or text 978-361-4242 by July 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert
Don’t miss New England’s premiere Beatles tribute band – 4 Ever Fab!
4-6 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
NORTH ANDOVER: Sunday Concert Series
Step back in time and enjoy the songs of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s with The BackTrack Band!
6 p.m., North Andover Town Common, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
MONDAY, AUGUST 7
HAVERHILL: Golf Tournament
Featuring creative course contests, delicious cuisine, raffles, and silent auctions.
Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Register: www.haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournment
NORTH ANDOVER: Ribbon Cutting
Come learn about Andover’s Massage Cooperative Therapies!
1 p.m., Andover’s Massage Cooperative Therapies, 451 Andover Street, STE 210
RSVP: 978-618-1980 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past!
This week we’ll be watching Clueless (PG-13)
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
NORTH ANDOVER: Adults Board Games Night
Featured games for the night will be “Azul,” “Dungeon Mayhem,” “The Quacks of Quedlinburg,” and “Cascadia.” Each game is designed to get you thinking and having fun! Absolutely no experience necessary. We’ll be there to teach the ins and outs of each game, no confusing instruction pamphlet involved. Light refreshments provided for! Older teens welcome.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: ‘Bring Your Own Lunch’ program
Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Improv
Learn the basics of improvisational acting! From thinking on your feet to saying “Yes, and...”, you’ll have a blast creating hilarious scenarios and acting them out.
6-7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register: 978-688-9505 ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss the New Life Community Granite United Worship! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Jeremy Bruns will be replacing Nigel Potts at the Great Organ. He will be playing works by Dupre, Alain, Guilmant, Bach, Shearing and Reubke.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
