Voting for the 2021 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player1st2nd3rdTotal
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama4251137
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan423967
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt291741
Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama46832
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State13817
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State04513
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia0328
Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi0022
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati0011

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you