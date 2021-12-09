Voting for the 2021 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
|42
|5
|1
|137
|Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
|4
|23
|9
|67
|Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
|2
|9
|17
|41
|Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama
|4
|6
|8
|32
|C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
|1
|3
|8
|17
|Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
|0
|4
|5
|13
|Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
|0
|0
|1
|1