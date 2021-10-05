Head Coach: Matt Rhule

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Matt ColeWR5-1019711-07-19961McKendree
2DJ MooreWR6-021004-14-19973Maryland
3Joseph CharltonP6-519004-07-19971South Carolina
4Jermaine CarterLB6-122501-14-19953Maryland
5Zane GonzalezK6-020205-07-19954Arizona State
6P.J. WalkerQB5-1121002-26-19954Temple
7Shaq ThompsonLB6-023004-21-19946Washington
8Jaycee HornCB6-120011-26-19990South Carolina
10James MorganQB6-423002-28-19971Florida International
11Robby AndersonWR6-319005-09-19935Temple
12Shi SmithWR5-1019010-26-19980South Carolina
13Alex EricksonWR6-019511-06-19925Wisconsin
14Sam DarnoldQB6-322506-05-19973Southern California
15C.J. HendersonCB6-120509-30-19981Florida
16Brandon ZylstraWR6-221503-25-19933Concordia, Minn
17Dominik EberleK6-219007-04-19961Utah State
17Omar BaylessWR6-121012-15-19961Arkansas State
18Keith KirkwoodWR6-321012-26-19943Temple
19Aaron ParkerWR6-320505-21-19981Rhode Island
20Rodney SmithRB5-1121002-28-19961Minnesota
21Jeremy ChinnSAF6-322002-26-19981Southern Illinois
22Christian McCaffreyRB5-1120506-07-19964Stanford
23Stantley Thomas-Oliver IIICB6-019006-04-19981Florida International
24A.J. BouyeCB6-019108-16-19918Central Florida
25Troy Pride Jr.CB5-1119401-19-19981Notre Dame
26Donte JacksonCB5-1018011-08-19953Louisiana State
27Kenny RobinsonSAF6-220001-08-19991West Virginia
28Keith TaylorCB6-319511-20-19980Washington
29Rashaan MelvinCB6-219510-02-19898Northern Illinois
30Chuba HubbardRB6-121006-11-19990Oklahoma State
31Juston BurrisSAF6-021008-04-19935North Carolina State
32Royce FreemanRB6-023802-24-19963Oregon
33Spencer BrownRB6-022011-13-19980South Florida
34Sean ChandlerSAF5-1020004-27-19963Temple
36Madre HarperCB6-119510-13-19971Southern Illinois
37Corn ElderCB5-1018510-09-19944Miami (FL)
38Myles HartsfieldDB5-1121008-05-19971Mississippi
42Sam FranklinSAF6-321002-02-19961Temple
43Haason ReddickOLB6-123509-22-19944Temple
44J.J. JansenLS6-223501-20-198613Notre Dame
45Giovanni RicciFB6-324010-16-19961Western Michigan
46Thomas FletcherLS6-223110-01-19980Alabama
47Kamal MartinLB6-324506-17-19981Minnesota
49Frankie LuvuLB6-323509-19-19963Washington State
50Julian StanfordLB6-123009-02-19909Wagner
53Brian BurnsDE6-525004-23-19982Florida State
57Clay JohnstonLB6-122508-08-19961Baylor
60Pat ElfleinG6-330307-06-19944Ohio State
61Matt ParadisC6-330010-12-19897Boise State
62Aaron MonteiroOT6-631503-25-19972Boston College
65Dennis DaleyG6-632508-07-19962South Carolina
66Mike HortonG6-432510-07-19961Auburn
67John MillerG6-331508-12-19936Louisville
68Sam TecklenburgC6-431001-31-19971Baylor
69Frank HerronDE6-527507-09-19943LSU
70Brady ChristensenT6-630009-27-19960Brigham Young
71Phil HoskinsDT6-531501-02-19970Kentucky
72Taylor MotonT6-532508-18-19944Western Michigan
75Cameron ErvingT6-531508-23-19926Florida State
77Deonte BrownG6-435001-15-19980Alabama
78Trent ScottT6-532001-25-19943Grambling State
80Ian ThomasTE6-426006-06-19963Indiana
81C.J. SaundersWR5-1019009-15-19960Ohio State
82Tommy TrembleTE6-425006-02-20000Notre Dame
84Stephen SullivanTE6-524511-28-19961LSU
86Colin ThompsonTE6-425512-15-19934Temple
88Terrace Marshall Jr.WR6-220006-09-20000Louisiana State
90DaQuan JonesDT6-432012-17-19917Penn State
91Morgan FoxDE6-326009-12-19945Colorado State-Pueblo
92Darryl JohnsonDE6-625004-04-19972North Carolina A&T
93Bravvion RoyDT6-133010-18-19971Baylor
94Daviyon NixonDT6-330512-13-19980Iowa
95Derrick BrownDT6-532004-15-19981Auburn
97Yetur Gross-MatosDE6-526502-26-19981Penn State
98Marquis HaynesDE6-223512-16-19933Mississippi

