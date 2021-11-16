Nov. 16
Record
1. Georgia10-0
2. Alabama9-1
3. Oregon9-1
4. Ohio State8-1
5. Cincinnati10-0
6. Michigan9-1
7. Michigan State9-1
8. Notre Dame9-1
9. Oklahoma State9-1
10. Wake Forest9-1
11. Baylor8-2
12. Mississippi8-2
13. Oklahoma9-1
14. BYU8-2
15. Wisconsin6-3
16. Texas A&M7-3
17. Iowa8-2
18. Pittsburgh8-2
19. San Diego State9-1
20. NC State7-3
21. Arkansas7-3
22. UTSA10-0
23. Utah7-3
24. Houston9-1
25. Mississippi State6-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

