NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner's office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

L.A. Dodgers$262,108,948
N.Y. Yankees203,628,978
N.Y. Mets198,818,899
Philadelphia192,366,818
Houston189,586,134
Boston187,356,913
San Diego184,125,634
L.A. Angels182,925,936
St. Louis168,923.070
Washington168,252,361
San Francisco165,869.140
Toronto152,261,601
Chicago Cubs152,189.618
Atlanta148,497,447
Chicago White Sox141,908,402
Cincinnati131,309,602
Minnesota125,983,176
Colorado119,908,394
Milwaukee105,991,594
Texas104,310.488
Arizona99,951,436
Kansas City94,475,853
Seattle93,650,276
Oakland90,402,244
Detroit86,047,409
Tampa Bay76,856,333
Miami60,877,424
Baltimore59,054,021
Cleveland53,010,498
Pittsburgh50,337,389
Total4,050,986,036

