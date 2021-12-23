Head Coach: Andy Reid

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Elliott FryK6-017012-12-19942South Carolina
1Jerick McKinnonRB5-920105-03-19927Georgia Southern
2DiCaprio BootleDB5-1018209-17-19970Nebraska
4Chad HenneQB6-321507-02-198513Michigan
5Tommy TownsendP6-119411-12-19961Florida
6Shane BuecheleQB6-021001-08-19980SMU
7Harrison ButkerK6-419607-14-19954Georgia Tech
10Tyreek HillWR5-1018503-01-19945West Alabama
11Demarcus RobinsonWR6-120209-21-19945Florida
12Gehrig DieterWR6-320702-24-19934Alabama
13Byron PringleWR6-120111-17-19933Kansas State
14Cornell PowellWR6-020510-30-19970Clemson
15Patrick Mahomes IIQB6-322709-17-19954Texas Tech
17Mecole HardmanWR5-1018703-12-19982Georgia
19Josh GordonWR6-322504-13-19919Baylor
20Josh JacksonDB6-019604-03-19963Iowa
21Mike HughesCB5-1018602-11-19973UCF
22Juan ThornhillSAF6-020310-19-19952Virginia
23Armani WattsSAF5-1120503-19-19963Texas A&M
24Elijah McGuireRB5-1021406-01-19944Louisiana-Lafayette
24Melvin Ingram IIILB6-224704-26-19899South Carolina
24Devon KeyDB6-020810-28-19970Western Kentucky
25Clyde Edwards-HelaireRB5-820904-11-19991LSU
26Chris LammonsCB5-1018201-31-19963South Carolina
27Rashad FentonCB5-1118802-17-19972South Carolina
30Deandre BakerCB5-1118609-04-19972Georgia
31Darrel WilliamsRB5-1121904-15-19953LSU
32Tyrann MathieuSAF5-919005-13-19928LSU
35Charvarius WardCB6-119505-16-19963Middle Tennessee
38L'Jarius SneedCB6-018901-21-19971Louisiana Tech
39Zayne AndersonDB6-220501-03-19970BYU
40Derrick GoreRB5-1021212-13-19942Louisiana-Monroe
41James WinchesterLS6-324208-06-19898Oklahoma
43Elijah SullivanLB6-021505-13-19970Kansas State
44Dorian O'DanielLB6-121709-04-19943Clemson
45Michael BurtonFB6-024302-01-19926Rutgers
47Darius HarrisLB6-223801-17-19962Middle Tennessee
49Daniel SorensenSAF6-220003-05-19907BYU
50Willie Gay Jr.LB6-223502-15-19981Mississippi State
51Mike DannaDE6-225512-01-19971Michigan
52Creed HumphreyOL6-530906-28-19990Oklahoma
53Anthony HitchensLB6-023106-10-19927Iowa
54Nick BoltonLB6-023703-10-20000Missouri
55Frank ClarkDE6-326106-14-19936Michigan
56Ben NiemannLB6-223307-27-19953Iowa
57Orlando BrownT6-836305-02-19963Oklahoma
59Joshua KaindohDE6-526212-27-19980Florida State
60Austin EdwardsDE6-528008-27-19971Ferris State
62Joe ThuneyOL6-530411-18-19925North Carolina State
65Trey SmithOL6-532906-16-19990Tennessee
66Austin BlytheOL6-228006-16-19925Iowa
67Lucas NiangOL6-633908-19-19981TCU
69Kyle LongG6-633212-05-19888Oregon
70Prince Tega WanoghoT6-530911-22-19971Auburn
73Nick AllegrettiG6-431504-21-19962Illinois
75Mike RemmersT6-530104-11-19899Oregon State
77Andrew WylieG6-631008-19-19944Eastern Michigan
79Cortez BroughtonDT6-229309-02-19962Cincinnati
80Mark VitalTE6-525011-07-19960Baylor
81Blake BellTE6-626008-07-19916Oklahoma
82Daurice FountainWR6-121212-22-19953Northern Iowa
83Noah GrayTE6-424004-30-19990Duke
85Marcus KempWR6-420808-14-19954Hawaii
87Travis KelceTE6-525610-05-19898Cincinnati
88Jody FortsonTE6-623012-07-19952Valdosta State
90Jarran ReedDT6-331312-16-19925Alabama
91Derrick NnadiDT6-131705-09-19963Florida State
92Shilique CalhounLB6-525103-20-19925Michigan State
95Chris JonesDT6-629807-03-19945Mississippi State
97Malik HerringDE6-328011-09-19970Georgia
97Alex OkaforDE6-426102-08-19918Texas
98Tershawn WhartonDT6-427806-25-19981Missouri S&T
99Khalen SaundersDT6-032408-09-19962Western Illinois

