Head Coach: Sean McVay

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Jared PinkneyTE6-425708-21-19971Vanderbilt
0Javian HawkinsRB5-919611-03-19990Louisville
0Grant HaleyDB5-919001-06-19963Penn State
1DeSean JacksonWR5-1017512-01-198613California
2Robert WoodsWR6-019504-10-19928USC
4Jordan FullerSAF6-220303-04-19981Ohio State
5Jalen RamseyCB6-120810-24-19945Florida State
6Johnny HekkerP6-524102-08-19909Oregon State
8Matt GayK6-023203-15-19942Utah
9Matthew StaffordQB6-322002-07-198812Georgia
10Cooper KuppWR6-220806-15-19934Eastern Washington
11Darious WilliamsCB5-918703-15-19933Alabama-Birmingham
12Van JeffersonWR6-120007-26-19961Florida
13John WolfordQB6-120010-16-19953Wake Forest
15Tutu AtwellWR5-916510-07-19990Louisville
16Bryce PerkinsQB6-321412-20-19961Virginia
17J.J. KoskiWR6-119512-27-19961Cal Poly
18Ben SkowronekWR6-322406-27-19970Notre Dame
21Dont'e DeayonCB5-915901-28-19945Boise State
22David Long Jr.CB5-1119602-06-19982Michigan
23Cam AkersRB5-1121206-22-19991Florida State
23JuJu HughesSAF5-1118807-19-19981Fresno State
24Taylor RappSAF6-020812-22-19972Washington
25Sony MichelRB5-1121502-17-19953Georgia
26Terrell BurgessSAF5-1120212-11-19981Utah
27Darrell Henderson Jr.RB5-820808-19-19972Memphis
31Robert RochellDB6-219504-26-19980Central Arkansas
32Travin HowardLB6-121905-10-19963Texas Christian
33Nick ScottSAF5-1120105-17-19952Penn State
34Jake FunkRB5-1020501-11-19980Maryland
37Tyler HallDB5-1019010-31-19981Wyoming
38Buddy HowellRB6-122503-27-19963Florida Atlantic
39Antoine Brooks Jr.DB5-1121010-18-19971Maryland
42Matthew OrzechLS6-324504-12-19952Azusa Pacific
44Jamir JonesLB6-325506-14-19981Notre Dame
45Ogbonnia OkoronkwoOLB6-125304-24-19953Oklahoma
46Kareem OrrDB5-1119501-02-19972Chattanooga
48Chris GarrettOLB6-424507-15-19980Concordia-St. Paul
50Ernest JonesLB6-223011-22-19990South Carolina
51Troy ReederLB6-324509-13-19942Delaware
52Terrell LewisOLB6-526208-25-19981Alabama
53Justin LawlerOLB6-426512-23-19943SMU
54Leonard FloydOLB6-524009-08-19925Georgia
55Brian AllenOL6-230310-11-19953Michigan State
58Justin HollinsLB6-524801-15-19962Oregon
60Jeremiah KoloneOL6-331610-23-19943San Jose State
63Austin CorbettOL6-430612-17-19953Nevada
65Coleman SheltonOL6-429907-28-19953Washington
66Max PircherOL6-730009-07-19990
67Chandler BrewerOL6-632006-12-19972Middle Tennessee
68AJ JacksonOL6-728507-14-19980Iowa
69Sebastian Joseph-DayDT6-431003-21-19953Rutgers
70Joe NoteboomOL6-532106-19-19953Texas Christian
71Bobby EvansOL6-431203-24-19972Oklahoma
72Tremayne AnchrumOL6-231506-24-19981Clemson
73David EdwardsOL6-630803-20-19972Wisconsin
77Andrew WhitworthOL6-733012-12-198115Louisiana State
79Rob HavensteinOL6-833005-13-19926Wisconsin
82Johnny MundtTE6-423311-23-19944Oregon
84Landen AkersWR6-019107-07-19970Iowa State
86Kendall BlantonTE6-626211-10-19952Missouri
87Jacob HarrisTE6-521104-16-19970Central Florida
88Brycen HopkinsTE6-424503-27-19971Purdue
89Tyler HigbeeTE6-625501-01-19935Western Kentucky
90Earnest Brown IVDE6-527001-08-19990Northwestern
91Greg GainesDT6-131205-06-19962Washington
92Jonah WilliamsDE6-527508-17-19951Weber State
93Marquise CopelandDT6-228705-09-19972Cincinnati
94A'Shawn RobinsonDT6-433003-21-19955Alabama
95Bobby Brown IIIDT6-423508-07-20000Texas A&M
96Michael HoechtDT6-431010-05-19971Brown
99Aaron DonaldDT6-128005-23-19917Pittsburgh

