Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
1Jimmie WardDB5-1119507-18-19917Northern Illinois
2Chris ThompsonRB6-017510-20-19908Florida State
2Jason VerrettCB5-1018806-18-19917Texas Christian
3Jaquiski TarttSAF6-121502-18-19926Samford
4Emmanuel MoseleyCB5-1119003-25-19963Tennessee
5Trey LanceQB6-422405-12-20000North Dakota State
6Mohamed Sanu Sr.WR6-221008-22-19899Rutgers
7Jared MaydenSAF6-020506-24-19981Alabama
7Nate SudfeldQB6-622710-07-19935Indiana
9Robbie GouldK6-019012-06-198216Penn State
10Jimmy GaroppoloQB6-222511-02-19917Eastern Illinois
11Brandon AiyukWR6-020003-17-19981Arizona State
13Richie JamesWR5-918509-05-19953Middle Tennessee
13Dre KirkpatrickCB6-219010-26-19899Alabama
14Jalen HurdWR6-422701-24-19962Baylor
15Jauan JenningsWR6-321207-10-19971Tennessee
17Travis BenjaminWR5-1017512-29-19899Miami (FL)
18Mitch WishnowskyP6-222003-02-19922Utah
19Deebo SamuelWR6-021501-15-19962South Carolina
20Ambry ThomasCB6-019009-09-19990Michigan
23JaMycal HastyRB5-820509-12-19961Baylor
24K'Waun WilliamsCB5-918507-12-19917Pittsburgh
25Elijah MitchellRB5-1020005-02-19980Louisiana-Lafayette
26Josh NormanCB6-020012-15-19879Coastal Carolina
27Dontae JohnsonCB6-220012-01-19917North Carolina State
28Trey SermonRB6-021501-30-19990Ohio State
29Talanoa HufangaSAF6-020002-02-19990USC
30Jeff Wilson Jr.RB6-019411-16-19953North Texas
31Raheem MostertRB5-1020504-09-19926Purdue
31Jacques PatrickRB6-223101-07-19971Florida State
32Tavon WilsonSAF6-020803-19-19909Illinois
33Tarvarius MooreDB6-220008-16-19963Southern Mississippi
36Marcell HarrisLB6-021506-09-19943Florida
38Deommodore LenoirDB5-1020010-06-19990Oregon
40Davontae HarrisCB5-1120001-21-19953Illinois State
40Josh HokitFB6-122511-12-19971Fresno State
40Trenton CannonRB5-1118507-23-19943Virginia State
43Kai NacuaSAF6-020503-03-19954Brigham Young
44Kyle JuszczykFB6-123504-23-19918Harvard
45Demetrius Flannigan-FowlesLB6-222309-04-19962Arizona
46Taybor PepperLS6-424505-28-19944Michigan State
47Nathan GerryLB6-223002-23-19954Nebraska
48Kerryon JohnsonRB5-1121206-30-19973Auburn
50Alex MackC6-431111-19-198512California
51Azeez Al-ShaairLB6-222808-04-19972Florida Atlantic
53Curtis BoltonLB6-022812-18-19952Oklahoma
54Fred WarnerLB6-323011-19-19963Brigham Young
55Dee FordDE6-225203-19-19917Auburn
56Samson EbukamDE6-324505-09-19954Eastern Washington
57Dre GreenlawLB6-023005-25-19972Arkansas
58Senio KelemeteOL6-330105-10-19909Washington
60Daniel BrunskillOL6-530001-27-19944San Diego State
64Alex BarrettDE6-225003-06-19944San Diego State
64Jake BrendelOL6-429909-10-19925UCLA
65Aaron BanksOL6-532509-03-19970Notre Dame
66Tom ComptonOL6-631505-10-19899South Dakota
67Darrion DanielsDT6-331112-04-19971Nebraska
67Justin SkuleOT6-631811-23-19962Vanderbilt
68Colton McKivitzOL6-630108-09-19961West Virginia
69Mike McGlincheyT6-831008-29-19943Notre Dame
71Trent WilliamsT6-532007-19-198811Oklahoma
75Laken TomlinsonOL6-331502-09-19926Duke
76Jaylon MooreOL6-431101-09-19980Western Michigan
77Alfredo GutierrezOL6-933212-29-19950
77Eddie YarbroughDE6-325904-24-19935Wyoming
81Trent SherfieldWR6-121902-26-19963Vanderbilt
82Ross DwelleyTE6-523501-26-19953San Diego
84Tanner HudsonTE6-523911-12-19943Southern Arkansas
85George KittleTE6-425010-09-19934Iowa
86River CracraftWR6-019811-01-19944Washington State
89Charlie WoernerTE6-524110-16-19971Georgia
90Kevin GivensDT6-128503-01-19972Penn State
91Arik ArmsteadDE6-729011-15-19936Oregon
92Zach KerrDE6-233408-29-19907Delaware
93D.J. JonesDT6-030501-19-19954Mississippi
94Jordan WillisDE6-427005-02-19954Kansas State
95Kentavius StreetDT6-228705-08-19963North Carolina State
96Maurice HurstDT6-229105-09-19953Michigan
97Nick BosaDE6-426610-23-19972Ohio State
98Arden KeyDE6-524005-03-19963Louisiana State
99Javon KinlawDT6-531910-03-19971South Carolina

