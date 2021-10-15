Head Coach: Mike Vrabel

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
2Julio JonesWR6-322002-03-198910Alabama
3Caleb FarleyCB6-219711-02-19980Virginia Tech
4Sam FickenK6-119212-14-19925Penn State
5Logan WoodsideQB6-121301-27-19953Toledo
6Brett KernP6-221402-17-198613Toledo
7Matt BarkleyQB6-223409-08-19908Southern California
8Johnny TownsendP6-120502-14-19953Florida
10Dez FitzpatrickWR6-220812-17-19970Louisville
11A.J. BrownWR6-122606-30-19972Ole Miss
12Mason KinseyWR5-1019808-29-19981Berry
13Cameron BatsonWR5-817512-20-19953Texas Tech
14Randy BullockK5-921012-16-19899Texas A&M
15Nick Westbrook-IkhineWR6-221503-21-19971Indiana
17Ryan TannehillQB6-421707-27-19889Texas A&M
18Josh ReynoldsWR6-319602-16-19954Texas A&M
20Jackrabbit JenkinsCB5-1019010-29-19889North Alabama
21Matthias FarleySAF5-1120907-15-19925Notre Dame
22Derrick HenryRB6-324707-17-19945Alabama
23Chris JonesCB6-020008-13-19953Nebraska
24Elijah MoldenCB5-1019201-30-19990Washington
25Jamal CarterSAF6-121504-12-19944Miami (FL)
26Kristian FultonCB5-1119709-03-19981LSU
28Jeremy McNicholsRB5-920512-26-19954Boise State
29Dane CruikshankDB6-120904-27-19953Arizona
31Kevin ByardSAF5-1121208-17-19935Middle Tennessee
32Darrynton EvansRB5-1120007-09-19981Appalachian State
33Brady BreezeSAF6-019710-09-19970Oregon
35Chris JacksonDB5-1019304-13-19981Marshall
36Briean Boddy-CalhounCB5-919301-21-19935Minnesota
37Amani HookerDB5-1121006-14-19982Iowa
38Mekhi SargentRB5-820810-08-19970Iowa
39Breon BordersCB6-018907-22-19954Duke
41Khari BlasingameFB6-023307-01-19962Vanderbilt
42Joesph JonesLB6-023102-21-19944Northwestern
44Tory CarterFB6-022903-16-19990LSU
45Dylan ColeLB6-023705-19-19944Missouri State
46Morgan CoxLS6-423304-26-198611Tennessee
48Bud DupreeOLB6-426902-12-19936Kentucky
49Briley Moore-McKinneyTE6-425001-13-19980Kansas State
49Nick DzubnarLB6-124008-15-19916Cal Poly
50Derick RobersonOLB6-325011-15-19952Sam Houston State
51David Long Jr.LB5-1122710-12-19962West Virginia
52Daniel MunyerC6-130503-04-19926Colorado
53B.J. BelloLB6-322910-31-19944Illinois State
53Avery WilliamsonLB6-124603-09-19927Kentucky
54Rashaan EvansLB6-223211-08-19953Alabama
55Jayon BrownLB6-022602-26-19954UCLA
56Monty RiceLB6-023301-08-19990Georgia
57Jordan RoosOG6-330207-06-19934Purdue
58Harold Landry IIIOLB6-225206-05-19963Boston College
59John SimonOLB6-226010-14-19908Ohio State
60Ben JonesC6-330807-02-19899Georgia
61Corey LevinG6-430708-12-19944Chattanooga
62Aaron BrewerOL6-127410-28-19971Texas State
64Nate DavisG6-331609-23-19962Charlotte
66Brandon KempT6-731001-18-19971Valdosta State
66Derwin GrayT6-432005-10-19952Maryland
67Jimmy MurrayOL6-530505-05-19953Holy Cross
69Christian DiLauroT6-630011-11-19943Illinois
70x-Ty SambrailoT6-531103-10-19926Colorado State
71Kendall LammOT6-531006-05-19926Appalachian State
72David QuessenberryOL6-531008-24-19908San Jose State
75Dillon RadunzOL6-630103-28-19980North Dakota State
76Rodger Saffold IIIG6-532506-06-198811Indiana
77Taylor LewanOT6-730907-22-19917Michigan
80Chester RogersWR6-018401-12-19945Grambling
81Racey McMathWR6-321706-14-19990LSU
84Austin FortTE6-424405-14-19952Wyoming
85MyCole PruittTE6-224503-24-19926Southern Illinois
86Anthony FirkserTE6-224602-19-19954Harvard
87Geoff SwaimTE6-426009-16-19936Texas
88Marcus JohnsonWR6-120708-05-19945Texas
89Tommy HudsonTE6-525502-22-19971Arizona State
90Naquan JonesDT6-331302-05-19980Michigan State
91Larrell MurchisonDT6-229704-24-19971North Carolina State
92Ola AdeniyiOLB6-124809-12-19973Toledo
93Teair TartDT6-230402-28-19971Florida International
94Amani BledsoeDE6-428002-06-19982Oklahoma
94Kyle PekoDT6-130507-23-19935Oregon State
95Abdullah AndersonDE6-330301-24-19963Bucknell
96Denico AutryDE6-528507-15-19907Mississippi State
97Trevon ColeyDT6-131007-13-19945Florida Atlantic
97Caraun ReidDT6-229211-23-19917Princeton
98Jeffery SimmonsDT6-430507-28-19972Mississippi State
99Rashad WeaverOLB6-425911-10-19970Pittsburgh

x-Injured reserve

