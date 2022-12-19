Voting for the 2022 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach1st2nd3rdTotal
Sonny Dykes, TCU3741120
Willie Fritz, Tulane2121040
Josh Heupel, Tennessee113938
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan55328
Kirby Smart, Georgia14415
Lincoln Riley, USC04513
Kalen DeBoer, Washington0146
Lance Leipold, Kansas0215
Mike Elko, Duke0113
Jim Mora, UConn0033
Jonathan Smith, Oregon St.0022
Shane Beamer, South Carolina0011
Chris Klieman, Kansas St.0011
Bret Bielema, Illinois0011

