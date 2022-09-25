Head Coach: Kliff Kingsbury

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
1Kyler MurrayQB5-1020708-07-19973Oklahoma
2Marquise BrownWR5-917006-04-19973Oklahoma
3Budda BakerSAF5-1019501-10-19965Washington
4Rondale MooreWR5-718006-09-20001Purdue
5Matt PraterK5-1020108-10-198416UCF
6James ConnerRB6-123305-05-19955Pittsburgh
7Byron Murphy Jr.CB5-1119001-18-19983Washington
9Isaiah SimmonsLB6-423807-26-19982Clemson
10DeAndre HopkinsWR6-121206-06-19929Clemson
12Colt McCoyQB6-121209-05-198612Texas
13Antoine WesleyWR6-420610-22-19973Texas Tech
14Andy LeeP6-118508-11-198218Pittsburgh
16Jarrett GuarantanoQB6-321911-04-19970Washington State
17Andy IsabellaWR5-918811-18-19963UMass
18A.J. GreenWR6-420707-31-198811Georgia
19Trace McSorleyQB6-020208-23-19953Penn State
20Marco WilsonCB5-1118703-03-19991Florida
21Trayvon MullenCB6-220009-20-19973Clemson
22Deionte ThompsonSAF6-119502-11-19973Alabama
24Darrel WilliamsRB5-1122404-15-19954LSU
25Zaven CollinsLB6-426005-19-19991Tulsa
26Eno BenjaminRB5-920704-13-19992Arizona State
27Nate HairstonCB6-019506-30-19945Temple
28Charles WashingtonSAF5-1019203-10-19936Fresno State
29Jonathan WardRB6-020209-30-19972Central Michigan
30Keaontay IngramRB6-021510-26-19990USC
31Stanley BerryhillWR5-918206-09-19980Arizona
32Josh ThomasSAF6-020511-19-19962Appalachian State
33Antonio HamiltonCB6-018801-24-19936South Carolina State
34Jalen ThompsonSAF5-1119007-18-19983Washington State
35Christian MatthewCB6-219510-26-19960Valdosta State
39Jace WhittakerCB5-1118507-16-19952Arizona
41Myjai SandersOLB6-525507-12-19980Cincinnati
42Devon KennardOLB6-325606-24-19918USC
43Jesse LuketaOLB6-324701-15-19992022Penn State
44Markus GoldenOLB6-326003-13-19917Missouri
45Dennis GardeckOLB6-023208-09-19944Sioux Falls
46Aaron BrewerLS6-523207-05-199010San Diego State
47Ezekiel TurnerLB6-221406-09-19964Washington
50Chandler WootenLB6-323204-25-19990Auburn
51Tanner VallejoMLB6-123012-16-19945Boise State
52Victor DimukejeOLB6-226511-18-19991Duke
54Lecitus SmithOL6-332007-13-19980Virginia Tech
56Ben NiemannLB6-223507-27-19954Iowa
59Nick VigilLB6-223908-20-19936Utah State
61Rodney HudsonOL6-231507-12-198911Florida State
63Danny IsidoraOL6-330606-05-19945Miami (FL)
64Sean HarlowOL6-428403-28-19955Oregon State
67Justin PughOL6-531108-15-19909Syracuse
68Kelvin BeachumOL6-330806-08-198910SMU
70Badara TraoreT6-732003-12-19972LSU
71Andrew BrownDT6-329612-30-19954Virginia
72Cody FordOL6-332912-28-19963Oklahoma
73Lachavious SimmonsOL6-531509-26-19962Tennessee State
74D.J. HumphriesOL6-530712-28-19937Florida
75Max GarciaOL6-430911-09-19917Florida
76Will HernandezOL6-233509-02-19954UTEP
78Marquis HayesOL6-532402-14-19990Oklahoma
79Josh JonesOL6-531906-22-19972Houston
80Bernhard SeikovitsTE6-526207-24-19971
81C.J. BoardWR6-017812-12-19935Chattanooga
82Andre BaccelliaWR5-1017501-07-19972Washington
83Greg DortchWR5-717505-29-19983Wake Forest
84Javon WimsWR6-421509-11-19944Georgia
85Trey McBrideTE6-324911-22-19990Colorado State
86Zach ErtzTE6-525011-10-19909Stanford
87Maxx WilliamsTE6-425204-12-19947Minnesota
89Stephen AndersonTE6-223001-30-19936California
90Rashard LawrenceDT6-230808-27-19982LSU
91Michael DogbeDE6-329505-05-19963Temple
92Antwaun WoodsDT6-132801-03-19936USC
93Jonathan LedbetterDE6-428009-12-19973Georgia
94Zach AllenDE6-428108-20-19973Boston College
95Leki FotuDT6-533008-23-19982Utah
96Manny JonesDT6-429006-06-19990Colorado State
97Cameron ThomasOLB6-527001-07-20000San Diego State
99J.J. WattDE6-528803-22-198911Wisconsin

